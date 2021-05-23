Doja Cat's Bizarre Tweets Are Turning Heads

On May 23, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired, celebrating those artists whose music has topped the Billboard charts throughout the past year. The show, hosted by Nick Jonas, took place live at the outdoor L.A. Live plaza and indoors at the Microsoft Theater. Many big names in music were nominated, like The Weeknd, Drake, BTS, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and Doja Cat. Doja Cat even had a chance to perform one of her hit songs, "Kiss Me More," alongside her collaborator for that song, SZA. The two opened the indoor portion of the show, performing on the XFinity stage alongside intense set pieces and incredible dancers.

Doja Cat and SZA's performance was the world premiere of "Kiss Me More," and it definitely lived up to expectations, with many fans taking to Twitter to praise their energetic showing. "Doja you and SZA killed it sooo proud of you both," one fan wrote. "Doja Cat and SZA are the moment," another tweeted. "Dammm!!!!! Girl you are fire," a third person posted.

However, Doja Cat herself seems to have taken a rather bizarre stance on Twitter amid her Billboard Music Awards performance, so much so that her fans are wondering exactly what she's thinking.