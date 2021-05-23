Doja Cat's Bizarre Tweets Are Turning Heads
On May 23, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired, celebrating those artists whose music has topped the Billboard charts throughout the past year. The show, hosted by Nick Jonas, took place live at the outdoor L.A. Live plaza and indoors at the Microsoft Theater. Many big names in music were nominated, like The Weeknd, Drake, BTS, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and Doja Cat. Doja Cat even had a chance to perform one of her hit songs, "Kiss Me More," alongside her collaborator for that song, SZA. The two opened the indoor portion of the show, performing on the XFinity stage alongside intense set pieces and incredible dancers.
Doja Cat and SZA's performance was the world premiere of "Kiss Me More," and it definitely lived up to expectations, with many fans taking to Twitter to praise their energetic showing. "Doja you and SZA killed it sooo proud of you both," one fan wrote. "Doja Cat and SZA are the moment," another tweeted. "Dammm!!!!! Girl you are fire," a third person posted.
However, Doja Cat herself seems to have taken a rather bizarre stance on Twitter amid her Billboard Music Awards performance, so much so that her fans are wondering exactly what she's thinking.
Doja Cat has something to say about her legs
While enjoying the Billboard Music Awards, Doja Cat also sent out a few tweets focusing on certain body parts. She changed her Twitter handle to "IM AT THE BBMAS W MY D**K OUT" and posted a very interesting tweet about surgery that she wanted to get. "I wanna get surgery so bad. My whole life I always wanted to be different and now that I got money I feel like I can finally make my knees 8 inches long and wet." When asked about the wet comment by one of her followers, she responded, "I just want them to be constantly dripping wet with an unidentified liquid cuz I feel like thats hella sexy as a girl."
Doja Cat's tweets obviously caused some confusion among her fans, but some were also supportive of her choice. "I'm not gonna lie this intrigues and frightens me. I am mildly uncomfortable," one person tweeted. "You should do whatever makes you happy, angel," another wrote. "Um doja what?" a third posted. But one Twitter user took the opportunity to possibly explain Doja Cat's tweet. "Doja says she wants a surgery to extend her knees and to also have her knees produce excess amounts of unidentified liquid. The reason for this is to be different, and because it's sexy for a girl in her opinion," they wrote.
Whatever the reason for Doja Cat's tweet, it's clear she has people talking.