Sean Murray And Wilmer Valderrama's Rumored Feud Behind The Scenes Of NCIS Explained

For the first time in forever, the new season of "NCIS" will not be premiering in the fall due to ongoing strikes in the industry delaying production. Despite the unexpected hiatus, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama talked to ET about the show's popularity two decades on. Murray, who plays Senior Field Agent Tim McGee, said, "It's amazing. ... We've got the incredible support of our fans who have been with us from the get-go pretty much and are still with us and still going." He also assured fans, "We're gonna keep plugging away as long as they let us." This is despite rumors that he and Valderrama have been feuding behind the scenes.

Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, was also excited — especially as his character played such a huge role in the Season 20 finale. "We do a major cliffhanger and it's not just the case that has to close, it's actually a new chapter — a dark one — that may open up for Torres, as well as how it affects all of us as a team and as a family," he told ET. Murray confirmed, "We always like to end on usually something that's going to leave little tastes and we'll see where we come back to." However, Radar reports that tensions are high between the co-stars and that "they may be playing buddy-buddy in the show promos, but they have to do that."