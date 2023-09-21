How Olivia Dunne's Life Has Changed From Her Unexpected Internet Fame

Olivia Dunne — known as Livvy online — has enjoyed a successful gymnastics career from a young age that coincided with rising social media popularity. When she was 16 years old, she signed a letter of intent to attend Louisiana State University while also reaching 100,000 followers on Instagram. By 2020, Dunne had a massive following on both Instagram and TikTok, which only grew once she joined the LSU gymnastics team for the 2020-2021 season. "I don't feel too much pressure, because doing social media is always something that I've loved, and I've always taken it pretty seriously," Dunne told the New York Post in 2021 when discussing her internet fame. The gymnast was able to parlay her online following into lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals as a college student. "When I was 10, I took it so seriously ... It has benefited me in the end," she added.

In April, Dunne's star continued to rise as she was selected to appear in Sports Illustrated's famed Swimsuit Issue. However, the LSU athlete still had trouble understanding why some of her posts had such a profound reach. "My most viral TikTok got 35.7 million views, which is crazy. I can't even wrap my head around, but I'm just showing off my gymnastics skills," she told the publication.

Unfortunately, her massive success has led to several drawbacks. That included security concerns at one LSU gym meet that was attended by a group of unruly Livvy fans.