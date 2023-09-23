Everything Alabama Barker Has Revealed About Her Health Struggles

Alabama Barker is the daughter of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. In August 2023, the teen clapped back at social media users who were commenting on her recent weight gain. Alabama posted a TikTok video in which she revealed that she's been diagnosed with "a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease," both of which have contributed to fluctuations in her weight.

Although Alabama didn't get into specifics, many of the disorders that affect a person's thyroid can cause weight gain and almost all of them require medication to treat. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the thyroid's "main job is to control your metabolism." Many patients who suffer from thyroid disorders also change their diets in an effort to ease symptoms.

An autoimmune disorder describes what happens when "the body's natural defense system can't tell the difference between your own cells and foreign cells, causing the body to mistakenly attack normal cells," per Johns Hopkins Medicine. There are a variety of autoimmune disorders and each one has its own set of symptoms.

While Alabama didn't say which disorder she is dealing with, pain and difficulty with one's joints, for example, can cause a patient to have decreased activity that could also contribute to weight gain. No matter her diagnosis, Alabama seems to be working through her health issues the best that she can and she has a strong message for her haters.