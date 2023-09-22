What We Know About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Relationship With Mariah Riddlesprigger
Calling all hopeless romantics! If you're looking for a new celebrity couple to obsess over, then look no further: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger are the duo for you. Over the last few years, basketball star Antetokounmpo has risen within the NBA ranks as a fan-favorite player. Hailing from Athens, Greece, the young talent first made waves after he was drafted in 2013 by the Milwaukee Bucks. "I can't describe how excited I feel to get drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. It's a dream come true," he said at the time, per Behind The Buck Pass. Since that fateful day, Antetokounmpo has racked up an incredible career, which includes an All-Star MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year. The power forward has even earned the nickname "Greek Freak" for his boundless talent.
In addition to his impressive NBA stats, Antetokounmpo has made headlines for his lovable relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Riddlesprigger. From their silly social media videos to their wholesome and heartwarming red-carpet appearances, the pair have certainly earned the relationship goals title. Join us as we take a deep dive into the Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger love story.
Giannis Antetokounmpo met Mariah Riddlesprigger when she was interning for the NBA
With every love story comes an adorable meet-cute, and for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger, that moment took place in the mid-2010s. At the time, the two were at the start of their careers, with Antetokounmpo in his second year as an NBA player and Riddlesprigger as an intern for the 76ers. While the specifics of when they started dating are unknown, it seemingly began between May 2015 and June 2016 –– when Riddlesprigger was conducting her internship. Furthermore, Antetokounmpo's Instagram has also provided glimpses into the early stages of their relationship. In March 2016, the Bucks star uploaded a baby picture of Riddlesprigger with the caption: "#everyday." A few months later, he seemingly confirmed their partnership, sharing a photo of the two on December 31, 2016. "Happy New Years from us," he wrote alongside a picture of Riddlesprigger kissing him on the cheek.
Unfortunately, photos from their earlier months of dating are not available on Riddlesprigger's profile, but it's not for the reasons you might think. In 2020, she made an effort to protect her privacy by creating a new Instagram account, which she said was meant to highlight her personal journey. "This new Instagram page is solely focusing on my passions, business ventures and uplifting all of my followers," she wrote in her first post. "If you're here looking for... an inside look at my relationship, unfortunately, those things I'm not willing to share."
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have three kids
For the first few years of their relationship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger traveled the world and focused on the former's burgeoning career in the NBA. However, in October 2019, that all changed when Riddlesprigger announced she was pregnant. "MVB 'Most Valuable Baby' On His Way," she wrote on Instagram. The post also included a photo of a mini jersey, a stuffed giraffe, and a sign stating: "Baby Fr34k coming soon." On February 10, the happy couple welcomed their first child, Liam Charles, according to TMZ. "My queen. You gave me the greatest gift of life!!" Antetokounmpo wrote on Instagram days after Riddlesprigger gave birth.
However, the happy couple didn't stop with Baby Liam. Over a year after giving birth, Riddlesprigger announced that she was pregnant with their second child in a heartwarming social media post. "My son has taught me more about patience, perseverance and passion in these past 15 months than I have ever known, but most importantly, he's opened my eyes to my true potential," she captioned the May 2021 post. "Oh, and I forgot to mention baby #2 is on the way, and I'm in for even more life lessons." In August 2021, the couple welcomed Maverick Shai into the world, according to the Greek Reporter. Recently, their family continued its expansion on September 17, 2023, when they announced the birth of their first daughter, Eva Brooke. "Daddy's Little Girl and Brother's Baby Sister," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger announced their engagement in the most low-key way
Since the start of their relationship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have crafted a beautiful and fairytale life. From traveling around the world to welcoming three kids, it's safe to say they are living the dream. However, with their relationship dating back to the mid-2010s, many fans have wondered when the two would take the next step and tie the knot. On 13 September, the Bucks player ended the speculation in the most low-key way when he announced their marriage plans in passing during a press conference. "Soon [I'm going] to be married to this beautiful woman next to me," he revealed while discussing their volunteer work for Milwakkee's Diaper Mission, People reported.
The publication also noted that Riddlesprigger was sporting a diamond ring at the presser. Two days after Antetokounmpo's announcement, the NBA MVP took to Instagram and delivered another hint at their engagement, writing, "Can we spend the next 100 years together.?!?! Comment below if we have a deal." In response, Riddlesprigger commented: "You're stuck with me for 100+ 100 more."
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger partnered up for charity
While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger live the high life, the inspirational pair have also set aside time to give back to the community. As previously mentioned, the two lovebirds have remained dedicated contributors and supporters of Milwaukee's Diaper Mission. Their partnership with the non-profit first started in November 2021, following the birth of their second son, Maverick Shai. "Through Maverick's Diaper Mission campaign benefitting Milwaukee Diaper Mission, we are asking for your support so that we can provide more clean diapers to Milwaukee area children and families struggling with diaper need," Riddlespringger wrote on Instagram.
Alongside their work locally, Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have also supplied charitable resources internationally. In June 2022, the beloved basketball player and his family launched the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF). Inspired by his late father, Charles, and his tenacity to support his family, the organization was created to offer resources for refugees, youth education, and widows, according to the CAFF website. In an interview with Andscape, Antetokounmpo gave further insight into the organization and his desire to change the world. "We did it as a tribute to our father, but not just as a tribute to him," he said. "I know it sounds childish saying we wanted to change the world. But we really wanted to inspire people in every way you can."
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger frequently travel to Greece
Throughout their romance, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have made it a point to connect with the former's home country of Greece. While his parents are both Nigeran, he was born and raised in Athens, absorbing both Greek and Nigeran culture. "What I can tell people is that I was born and raised in Greece. I understand Greek culture, speak the language, and know the history, but at the end of the day, I know the same things about the Nigerian culture," he explained in an interview with ESPN.
Antetokounmpo's love for Greece has also spread to Riddlesprigger. In December 2020, Rice University alum gushed about their travels in a heartwarming post to Instagram. "Spending the past several off-seasons in Greece has been surreal," she wrote. "But the greatest thing about Greece is that I've got to visit the places and meet the people that are a part of Giannis' story. Learning something new about him with each place we visit and person we meet."