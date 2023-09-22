What We Know About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Relationship With Mariah Riddlesprigger

With every love story comes an adorable meet-cute, and for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger, that moment took place in the mid-2010s. At the time, the two were at the start of their careers, with Antetokounmpo in his second year as an NBA player and Riddlesprigger as an intern for the 76ers. While the specifics of when they started dating are unknown, it seemingly began between May 2015 and June 2016 –– when Riddlesprigger was conducting her internship. Furthermore, Antetokounmpo's Instagram has also provided glimpses into the early stages of their relationship. In March 2016, the Bucks star uploaded a baby picture of Riddlesprigger with the caption: "#everyday." A few months later, he seemingly confirmed their partnership, sharing a photo of the two on December 31, 2016. "Happy New Years from us," he wrote alongside a picture of Riddlesprigger kissing him on the cheek.

Unfortunately, photos from their earlier months of dating are not available on Riddlesprigger's profile, but it's not for the reasons you might think. In 2020, she made an effort to protect her privacy by creating a new Instagram account, which she said was meant to highlight her personal journey. "This new Instagram page is solely focusing on my passions, business ventures and uplifting all of my followers," she wrote in her first post. "If you're here looking for... an inside look at my relationship, unfortunately, those things I'm not willing to share."