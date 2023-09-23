Here's Who Hallmark Star Clare Bowen Is Married To In Real Life

Clare Bowen is skilled at playing someone's love interest in her Hallmark projects, but in real life, there is only one man for her. In 2017, the "#Xmas" actor married her longtime boyfriend, Brandon Robert Young, in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, per People. Young had popped the question in 2015, but when Bowen's brother got sick, they held off on wedding planning, per ET. Once he went into remission, it was a race to the altar as the couple were head over heels for one another.

Marriage had never been considered to Bowen until she met Young, per ET. She shared, "I had never wanted to get married before Brandon, which I kind of love. We're picking flowers and I'm designing dresses ... It's so beautiful. It's so much fun. I had no idea because I didn't have any dreams about it before him."

The couple's love still holds strong, and in October 2022, they celebrated their fifth anniversary. Bowen took to Instagram to share a photo of the two and revealed the plans they had for their special day. She shared, "How To Anniversary by Brandon and Clare. Go to gigantic Christmas shindig at @radiocitymusichall, NYC. Walk carpet. Get mouthful of fake snow. Make excellent friends ... Here's to the next five years, beautiful @brandonrobertyoung.. sometimes I still can't believe you're mine." Cue the collective "aww!" Don't worry, Hallmark and Bowen fans, that's not all we dug up on the actor's beau as we deep-dive into who Young is.