How Rich Is Millie Bobby Brown?

At 19 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has made quite a name for herself. She's already a decade into her acting career, having known what she wanted to do with her life since she was a child. "It was like a bug," she once said of acting to Variety. "I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody's stopping me."

But, Millie Bobby Brown is much more than simply a child-turned-teen actor: She's a Gen Z icon. Although "Stranger Things" is what put Brown on the map, she's added a lot of strings to her bow over the years, and now she has a dedicated following of fans. Most of those fans are part of Gen Z, like Brown, which only makes her more relatable. The actor knows she has a lot of influence and she takes responsibility for that. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she explained: "I want to make sure that I'm influencing being your age and being who you are in that time of your life." While at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards, Brown also noted that she wants to use her platform to make a positive difference in the world.

Having been named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018 and appointed UNICEF's youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador, she certainly seems to be doing that. But, as her platform's grown, so has her bank account. So, let's take a deep dive into how and where Millie Bobby Brown earns her millions.