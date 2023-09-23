How Rich Is Millie Bobby Brown?
At 19 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has made quite a name for herself. She's already a decade into her acting career, having known what she wanted to do with her life since she was a child. "It was like a bug," she once said of acting to Variety. "I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody's stopping me."
But, Millie Bobby Brown is much more than simply a child-turned-teen actor: She's a Gen Z icon. Although "Stranger Things" is what put Brown on the map, she's added a lot of strings to her bow over the years, and now she has a dedicated following of fans. Most of those fans are part of Gen Z, like Brown, which only makes her more relatable. The actor knows she has a lot of influence and she takes responsibility for that. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she explained: "I want to make sure that I'm influencing being your age and being who you are in that time of your life." While at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards, Brown also noted that she wants to use her platform to make a positive difference in the world.
Having been named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018 and appointed UNICEF's youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador, she certainly seems to be doing that. But, as her platform's grown, so has her bank account. So, let's take a deep dive into how and where Millie Bobby Brown earns her millions.
Was Millie Bobby Brown born rich?
There are plenty of young stars — aka nepo babies — who got a helping hand earlier in their career before forging their own success. Millie Bobby Brown's "Stranger Things" co-star Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is the perfect example of one. However, the same cannot be said of Brown. While her parents did everything they could to achieve her dreams of acting as a child, the multi-millionaire was not born with a silver spoon in her mouth.
Brown was born in Marbella, Spain, where she lived for the first four years of her life with her parents, grandparents, and her two older siblings; brother Charlie and sister Paige. They then spent four years in England, before relocating again; this time moving to Florida where they ran a teeth whitening business. To keep Brown occupied, her dad enrolled her in a weekend stage school, where she was quickly discovered by an agent.
The Brown family then moved to Los Angeles so she could attend auditions, selling most of their possessions to support her. But a few small roles weren't enough to sustain the family, and they retreated back to the U.K. to stay with family. "I was devastated ... I thought I was done," Brown recalled to Daily Mail. However, she soon auditioned for "Stranger Things," letting her real emotions shine through to help secure the part. Days later, the Brown family were on their way back to the US, this time to Atlanta, where the show is filmed, and where they have remained since.
When did Millie Bobby Brown become rich?
Millie Bobby Brown started making her own money when she began acting in 2013 at the age of 9. She quickly secured small roles in popular TV shows like "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland," where she played the younger version of Sophie Lowe's character Alice. Brown then secured guest roles in "Intruders," "NCIS," "Modern Family," and "Grey's Anatomy."
However, since the Brown family found themselves broke and headed back to the U.K. to stay with family, it's unlikely that the young actor made very much from these appearances. Brown didn't start making serious, life-changing money until she secured the role of Eleven in Netflix's hit sci-fi horror drama "Stranger Things," which also skyrocketed her to fame, coincidentally at age 11. She might have had to shave her head for the part, but Brown told IndieWire: "It was the best decision I've ever, ever made."
"Stranger Things" has given Brown's bank account a significant bump. Even in the early days of the first two seasons, she was making $30,000 per episode. With eight episodes in Season 1 and nine in Season 2, that quickly grew Brown's net worth and meant that she had earned $510,000 from the show by the time she was 13-years-old.
How much money does Millie Bobby Brown make?
Millie Bobby Brown became one of the most well known TV stars on the planet before she became a teenager. And, thanks to a series of strategic career moves that include turning her hand to film, she's transformed into a fully fledged Hollywood A-lister. Although it has perhaps not been as easy as Brown has made it seem, it has been impressive to watch, as each year she's risen to new heights both on and off the screen.
While Brown has taken on a series of business ventures in the last few years, her main source of income is acting. However, while it's a lucrative profession for those who succeed at it, it's also unpredictable. So, because of that, how much Millie Bobby Brown makes each year varies quite a lot. You have to take into account factors like when she's working and what kind of project she's working on. Based on her previous earnings, Brown earns more from movie roles than she does from TV. Her biggest single pay day has been for "Enola Homes 2" for which she took home an eight-figure salary. Even cumulatively, Brown hasn't made quite that much from "Stranger Things" yet.
Additionally, there have been big gaps between the seasons of "Stranger Things," so along with her salary amount changing, her pay from the show probably hasn't been consistent. Nevertheless, Brown is not lacking in the money department, so let's take a closer look at her different sources of income and examine exactly how Brown makes her millions.
Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things cheques are adding up
Millie Bobby Brown's "Stranger Things" salary has increased with time. After all, the role has only gotten harder as co-showrunner Matt Duffer previously admitted that he and his brother Ross don't hold back in the scripts they give her. "I can throw this girl an incredible fastball, she's going to hit it. It's like a singer who can hit any note. Her range is just absolutely incredible," he gushed to Variety.
With support like that alongside rave critical reviews, it's no surprise that Brown's salary for the series has increased tenfold over the years. Ahead of Season 3, Brown and her co-stars renegotiated for a bigger percentage of the profits, and according to Fox Business she walked away with millions as a result. Brown reportedly took home $350,000 for each episode of Season 3, totaling nearly $3 million for the season's eight episodes. This matched the salaries of her adult co-stars, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.
There's no official report of how much Brown made in Season 4, which was nine episodes long. However, we're pretty confident about the fact Brown's salary wouldn't have decreased, so she would have likely taken home $350,000 or more per episode, making this her biggest earning season because she would have taken home $3,150,000 minimum. Brown's salary for the 2024 fifth season also hasn't been released, but Season 5 will most likely be an even bigger payday for Brown.
Financially, the Enola Holmes franchise has been Millie Bobby Brown's biggest acting success to date
Millie Bobby Brown took on the titular role of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola in 2020, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and Sam Claflin. The mystery film was an instant success and has since held onto a 90% critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. For her effort as the teen detective, Brown earned $6.1 million. She took home an additional $500,000 for producing the feature, and may have earned $800,000 in bonuses based on performance, but that figure has not been confirmed.
The success of "Enola Holmes" warranted a sequel, which was released in 2022. Her second outing as Enola earned her $10 million, plus the same additional producer's fee. Principal production — aka filming — of the movie took about four months, roughly the same amount of time it takes to film a season of "Stranger Things." So if you compare Brown's earnings, she made significantly more for her time on the movie sequel. In fact, it is her highest paid role to date. Her collective earnings of approximately $6,460,000 from the first four seasons of "Stranger Things," fall pretty short of that so far. However, producing added an extra layer to Brown's role. "I work hard at trying to prove myself to others, especially producing the film. I really wanted to prove that I was capable of doing and fulfilling that kind of position," she admitted to A.Frame.
Millie Bobby Brown makes bank from her brand Florence by Mills
Millie Bobby Brown got the idea for her beauty brand Florence by Mills, which is named after her grandmother, while on a flight at the end of 2017, when she was only 13-years-old. She was inspired by the makeup she'd brought with her on the flight. "I started sketching stuff and writing ideas down. By the end of the plane journey, I had a whole idea," Brown told Allure.
With the help of investors, Brown officially launched her company in 2019. It focused on creating clean and affordable skincare and beauty products that enhance peoples' natural beauty rather than cover it up, per People. The following year, she purchased a majority stake in the company, giving her a greater amount of creative control. While Florence by Mills hasn't publicly shared its annual revenue, we can assume that Brown's company is doing pretty well, with her millions of fans flocking to the Florence website every time she releases a new product. So the company will be regularly adding a pretty penny — or many pretty pennies — to her bank balance each year.
Like Brown, the company is continuously evolving, expanding into other areas, like fashion (collaborating with the German retailer ABOUT YOU), coffee, and perfume. "I've made it my number one rule that as I grow, Florence does," she said to Allure. "I've always said, I'm not going to speak for the whole generation. I'm just going to make products that I [like], and if my generation and other generations like it, that's great," she added.
Has any of Millie Bobby Brown's other work helped to make her rich?
It seems like Millie Bobby Brown has succeeded effortlessly at everything she's turned her hand to. Her "Stranger Things" crew rave about working with her, so it's not surprising that she was able to transition into movie roles relatively easily. Brown's first big screen appearance came in 2019's "Godzilla" which saw her play major character Madison Russell. The then-15-year-old was paid a cool $1 million for her efforts. She reprised her role for the 2021 sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," which ended up being the highest-grossing pandemic-era film. Brown's earnings for the feature haven't been confirmed, but she'll have definitely seen some of the profits, taking home at least as much as she made on the first movie.
Outside of TV shows and movies, Brown has also appeared in music videos, including Sigma and Birdy's "Find Me" video. "It was such an amazing experience. We shot on the streets of Los Angeles, well into the night, which was so cool!" Brown later recalled to ET. While fun, Brown's team will have also made sure she was compensated fairly for the experience, although the figure hasn't been released.
In September 2023, Millie Bobby Brown released her first novel "Nineteen Steps." While it's too soon to tell how much the book will make, it was reviewed favorably by The New York Times and we can assume many of Brown's 63.6 million Instagram followers will be quick to purchase it, so it's likely to bring in some extra cash.
Millie Bobby Brown has got into the business side of acting with her company PCMA Productions
In the aforementioned Variety interview, Matt Duffer praised Milly Bobby Brown's careful attention to detail on set. He even likened her to Tom Cruise, whose knowledge of the entertainment industry and skills as a producer has added millions to his net worth. Brown seems to be following a similar path, having launched PCMA Productions with her older sister Paige. The company appears to have been founded in 2020 to coincide with Brown's first producer credit on Enola Holmes, which earned her $500,000.
It's not clear exactly how much she or PCMA Productions makes per feature film, but producing can be a lucrative career and with so many of their films going to streamers like Netflix, we can expect that each one is a pretty big payday. As for the types of films her company produces, Brown previously noted: "As a producer, I am very interested in creating meaningful stories. I love big messages to reach wide audiences. I love telling real stories," per A.Frame. She added: "I'm in a very fortunate position to be able to do that, and I'm very aware of that."
The company has a few projects in the works, including "The Girls I've Been" and "Damsel" which are both in post-production as of 2023. Brown is also slated to star in both of them. Brown also plans to turn her novel into a movie under the umbrella of PCMA Productions.
Millie Bobby Brown knows how to monetize social media
Watching Millie Bobby Brown grow up in the public eye is one of the things that makes her so relatable to her fans, because they feel like they know her. This has continued through social media, as Brown often shares snippets of her personal life and relationship with her millions of fans on Instagram. But if you look carefully, peppered in between those endearing personal posts is a lot of sponsored content.
Alongside cross promoting her band Florence by Mills on her page, Brown has done a variety of brand partnerships like Louis Vuitton and Converse. She's also worked with The Sims, and promoted Essentia Water. To keep her posts relevant to her fans, she shows how these things fit into her home life, or into her career as an actor. For example, her team up with Essentia saw her pose with a script and their water bottle while she thanked the brand for keeping her hydrated during her long work days.
Although she has a complicated relationship with social media, admitting to Women's Wear Daily that she doesn't even have the apps on her phone, there's no doubt sponsored content provides a steady stream of income for Brown.
Does Millie Bobby Brown donate to charity?
Millie Bobby Brown has earned millions during her 10-year career, but she's also given a lot back to causes that are important to her. Along with her work for UNICEF, Brown has donated thousands to charity and used Florence by Mills to raise $40,000 for the Olivia Hope Foundation, which supports children with cancer.
One of her biggest personal donations came in 2020. Brown donated $15,000 to British hospital charities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She split her donation three ways, giving equally to the Bournemouth Hospital Charity, Salisbury District Hospital Stars Appeal, and Southampton Hospitals Charity. Explaining her generosity, Brown said, "I am in awe of every one of them and just wanted to thank those risking their lives — particularly in hospitals on the South coast," per Evening Standard.
She chose these charities specifically because of the connection to her childhood neighborhood. "The area is very dear to me and my family, and I cannot wait to visit again soon. Keep up the brilliant work and stay safe. Thank you. You are all amazing," Brown added. At 16-years-old, that's a pretty mature move and, of course, generous. It's just another example of how relatable Brown is, because she cares about the issues her fans care about. And if we refer back, she's just making good on the promise she made at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards to use her platform to make a positive impact on the world.
How does Millie Bobby Brown spend her money?
Not only has Millie Bobby Brown earned a lot in her 19 years, but she's also spent a lot and generously shared her wealth with her family. The Brown family, which expanded in 2012 to include Millie Bobby Brown's younger sister Ava, settled down in a large home just outside of Atlanta, which is estimated to be worth around $1 million. The actor has shared several pictures of the home over the years, which includes an outdoor pool, a large garden surrounded by a white picket fence, and a pretty grand interior. The family split their time between the US and their London residence in the UK. However, it's unclear if she purchased both houses for the family or whether she co-owns them with her parents.
We do know that Brown's passion for fashion extends beyond creating clothes for Florence by Mills, as the star is always kitted out in gorgeous outfits and has a passion for designer handbags and shoes. She also has an impressive car collection, having got her license when she was 16. According to 21 Motoring Brown owns a Mercedes AMG GT R worth $165,900, a black Audi A6 worth $72,000 which is usually her transport for red carpet events, and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon worth $69,800, which she usually drives herself/
Is Millie Bobby Brown richer than her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi?
Millie Bobby Brown met her boyfriend-turned-fiancé Jake Bongiovi on Instagram and after a period of friendship, the pair sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2021. They announced their engagement in April 2023 in an Instagram post.
If you're not familiar with Jake Bongiovi, you'll know his famous dad; musician Jon Bon Jovi. Jake is the third eldest of his four children, with his wife Dorothea Bongiovi. Bongiovi is two years older than Brown and describes himself as an actor and producer on his Instagram page. He's yet to star in anything, but is slated to appear opposite Kiernan Shipka in the comedy "Sweethearts" and portray Justin the comedy "Rockbottom," per IMDb. He credits his dad for getting him into acting because they would watch classic movies together every weekend while he was growing up (via mmscene). "Then as I got older, I started to understand how wonderful artistic expression is within film. And that's what really grasped me. Going out on these auditions and having the grit and the mindset to keep going, keep putting myself out there, is to try to be a part of that world," he explained.
Bongiovi has an estimated net worth of $700,000 to $1 million. Jon Bon Jovi's attitude to raising his kids and the importance of them having a strong work ethic suggests that this is money he's earned from himself. Bongiovi has done a lot of modeling for magazines, including the 2022 Spring/Summer edition of Man About Town.
What is Millie Bobby Brown's net worth?
Millie Bobby Brown has earned millions over the course of her career. She's taken home more than $20 million for her work as an actor and producer, before you even count the extra money she's made from Florence by Mills and other brand partnerships. All of this equates to a $14 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
If you're wondering why Brown's net worth is much lower than her earnings, you have to remember to factor in all her outgoings and living expenses. Brown maintains — or jointly maintains — two separate properties and splits her time between the US and the UK. She doesn't hold back spending money on clothes, accessories or curating her impressive car collection, and she has a team of people around her who've supported her and helped her reach this place in her career who she has to pay. This includes her agent, her social media team, her lawyers, and her driver, which are standard for a celebrity of her caliber.
Millie Bobby Brown became the highest paid child TV actor in 2019
With that hefty net worth, it's not surprising that Millie Bobby Brown became one of the highest paid child actors of all time. In 2019, the award-nominated star's "Stranger Things" salary beat out some of the biggest Disney Channel alumni of all time, including Miley Cyrus, the Sprouse twins, and Selena Gomez. They were each earning $15,000 to $25,000 for their respective hit shows, "Hannah Montana," "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and "The Suite Life on Deck," and "Wizards of Waverly Place."
The salaries of those former Disney Channel stars were nothing compared to what Nickelodeon was playing Miranda Cosgrove. The "iCarly" star was reportedly earning $180,000 per episode. Before Brown entered the scene, the second highest paid child TV actor of all time was Tyler James Williams who earned $250,000 per episode as Chris Rock on "Everybody Hates Chris." Angus T. Jones topped the list as Jake Harper in "Two and a Half Men." He was reportedly paid $300,000 per episode until he was 18, then his salary increased to $350,000. However, Brown dethroned Jones and beat out all these child TV stars who came before her, earning $350,000 by the time she was 15-years-old.