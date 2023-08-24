How Rich Is Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise launched his acting career in the early 1980s, and before long, he dominated the industry. In that decade alone, Cruise starred in "The Outsiders," "Risky Business," "Top Gun," and so much more. His films have covered multiple genres, and while his work is primarily in action, Cruise has headlined everything from science fiction and fantasy to drama and horror — the man cannot be pinned down.

Cruise's work has made him an international superstar, and that's a title he's held for decades. In addition to acting, Cruise has done a great deal of producing and become a licensed pilot. Also? He's trained so much that he's essentially a professional stunt worker. Cruise has defied death at every turn as he's scaled and jumped from incredible heights or jumped from planes at the highest possible altitude. Whatever the situation, Cruise will learn how to do it and get it done.

Because of this, he has become something of a one-man movie virtuoso. He can bankroll his own films and get just about anyone to star in them. This has led many fans to wonder how much money Cruise has managed to earn over the years. After all, he's been in some of the highest-earning films of all time, so you know he's had to make a lot of money. This is how Tom Cruise became one of the industry's richest actors.