An Inside Look At Lachlan Murdoch's Wildly Lavish Life

The Murdoch name holds some serious power. Rupert Murdoch created the entertainment giant Fox and News Corp. and with that comes a lot of wealth, and he hasn't been shy in sharing it with his six children. In particular, his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, knows a thing or two about spending his and his family's money, as he lives an extravagant life.

Lachlan grew up followingin his father's footsteps, ready to become a businessman. By 1997, Lachlan was the deputy chief operating officer at News Corp., per Business Insider. Although he left the family business in 2005, he later returned to the entertainment giant. In 2014, he took on the role of executive co-chairman of 21st Century Fox and News Corp. After Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019 for a $71.3 billion payout, Lachlan took on a new position, becoming the chief executive of Fox Corp. Amid the Disney deal, Rupert acquired $12 billion, and gave his children $2 million each!

Lachlan is rolling in dough — from his jobs to the money he's received from his father. Although it's unclear how much the businessman is worth, his reported total compensation for 2022 was $21.7 million, per Business Insider. And that number is sure to climb! In what seemed like a real-life episode of HBO's "Succession," Lachlan was named his father's successor. Lachlan's bringing home the big bucks, and he spends it like no other!