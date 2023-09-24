The Wild Rumors About Ronan Farrow's Biological Father

When Mia Farrow met Woody Allen in 1980, she was already a mother to three biological and three adopted children. But she wasn't done. A few months into the relationship, Farrow adopted Moses and a few years after felt the urge to have another. In 1984, Farrow approached Allen about having a baby. He agreed on the condition he wouldn't have to be overly involved. Farrow, however, struggled to conceive. So she adopted solo instead, welcoming Dylan Farrow in July 1985.

But Farrow fell pregnant less than two years later — and Allen showed he was serious about being uninvolved. "During Ms. Farrow's pregnancy, Mr. Allen did not touch her stomach, listen to the fetus, or try to feel it kick," reads the 1992 New York Supreme Court decision in the custody battle between the two. In December 1987, Farrow and Allen welcomed their only biological child, Ronan Farrow. The birth drove Farrow and Allen apart, though they remained together.

In fact, Allen adopted two of Farrow's children, Moses and Dylan, in 1991. Many believe, however, that Allen has no biological children. That's because Ronan bears little to no resemblance to Allen. Ronan's appearance has been subject of discussion since he was born. "Mia is fine, the baby is fine — the only problem is, he looks like Edward G. Robinson," Allen's spokesperson told the AP. In the eyes of many, Ronan grew up to look a lot less like the "Key Largo" actor and a lot more like another famous entertainer.