10 Times Hailey Bieber Has Copied Selena Gomez
Ever since Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) and Justin Bieber wed, there has been an odd internet obsession with pinning Hailey against Justin's ex, Selena Gomez. Justin had an iconic on-and-off romance with the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress until they called it quits in early 2018; later that year, Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018 and the couple got married that September. The timeline confused fans, but Hailey put the matter to rest when speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, sharing that she entered into a relationship with Justin when he knew he and Gomez were over for good.
"The timeline, I think, sometimes is in question of like us getting together and getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that ... I understand, again, how it looks from the outside, and there's a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door," Hailey shared.
And though we've since moved on from that timeline clarification, what some fans — particularly Selenators — can't move on from is the seemingly overwhelming evidence that Hailey is copying Gomez. She's worn similar outfits, said similar things, and started a cooking show just like Gomez. And do they share the same tattoo? Is Hailey just Gomez's biggest fan, or is she copying Gomez? Read on to decide for yourselves.
Bieber's cooking show is eerily similar to Gomez's
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Selena Gomez premiered her cooking show "Selena + Chef" on HBO Max in August 2020. The series followed the former Disney star cooking up a variety of dishes in her actual kitchen while she honed her skills with the help of professional chefs via satellite. Interestingly, in December 2022, Hailey Bieber launched her very own cooking show on her YouTube channel, titled "What's in My Kitchen?" The series is a spin-off of her popular interview series, "Who's in My Bathroom?"
Although several celebrities have created their own cooking shows, the odd similarities between Gomez's and Bieber's cooking shows have people talking. Both stars begin their series by adjusting their camera before noting that they are filming in their "real kitchen" and not a set. Gomez shared in her opening statement, "This is my real home; everything that we're doing is at home. This is my amazing kitchen, which is the set." While Bieber introduces her cooking show by stating, "Yes, we actually are in my real kitchen in my real house, this is not a set." Pretty similar wording, huh?
Another similarity that has been pointed out is the inclusion of both Gomez and Bieber's grandparents. Gomez has featured her grandparents, whom she calls Nana and Papa, in several episodes, and Bieber included her Nana and her mother in her series' second episode. Not only do fans think Bieber copied Gomez by bringing her family on the show, but she also used the same nickname for her grandmother.
Did Hailey go as far as copying Selena's tattoos?
Selena Gomez reportedly has around 16 tattoos that fans know of, and Hailey Bieber has over 20. Oddly enough, the women share one tattoo in common, and they even have the tattoo in the same spot. Is it just plain coincidence?
In a 2015 interview with Refinery 29, while listing off her tattoos, the "Calm Down" singer shared that she had gotten a lowercase "g" tattoo underneath her left ear as a tribute to her younger sister Gracie, born in 2013. However, Bieber also tattooed a lowercase "g" behind her ear sometime around 2015. So, what did that letter mean to Bieber? According to People, the initial was to honor her pastor Chad Veach's daughter Georgia, who was diagnosed with lissencephaly, a rare brain condition. In fact, Justin Bieber had also honored the pastor's daughter and got an uppercase "G" tattoo on his arm that same year. Although Hailey's and Gomez's ink have different meanings, the similar placements and looks have got fans questioning if the model copied Gomez.
And that's not all. Fans also noticed Bieber's "J" ring finger tattoo looks familiar. After tattoo artist Mr. K shared a photo of Bieber's new ink on Instagram in 2020, people believed it looked exactly like the promise ring Justin gifted Gomez when they were dating in 2012, with a similar script and all.
Is Hailey taking notes from Selena?
There has been a lot of talk of Hailey Bieber parroting Selena Gomez's words in interviews. Both women have discussed, at length, the hardships they have gone through while being in the spotlight. However, Bieber's verbiage in several of her interviews is just too similar to Gomez's for fans to ignore.
In January 2020, Selena Gomez was interviewed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" by guest host Jennifer Aniston, where she discussed her most personal album yet, "Rare." The album included songs like "Lose You to Love Me," which was her farewell to her relationship with Justin Bieber. During their conversation, Gomez shared that she wanted to show fans her "side of the story" with her album. Hailey, while sitting down on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" just a month later, told the host that she was glad she could "tell her story" while speaking about Justin's intimate docuseries "Seasons."
Another instance of fans pointing out extremely similar confessions came when Hailey shared in that same interview with Fallon, "I wish people just knew my heart." Online fans noticed that her statement sounded oddly familiar. When Gomez was asked in an interview in 2014, "What's the one thing you wish people knew about you?" She replied, "My heart."
Rare vs. Rhode
Celebrities venturing into other business opportunities is nothing new, especially when it comes to beauty brands. Stars like Drew Barrymore, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Gwen Stefani have chosen to launch makeup lines despite being known for their talents on the big screen or onstage. So, while it's not too weird that both Selena Gomez and Hailey Beiber have their own beauty brands, fans have found some parts of Bieber's line pretty similar to the songstress's.
Gomez launched her makeup brand Rare Beauty in 2020, and it's become one of the most successful celebrity makeup lines to date, with her top-selling liquid blush line alone bringing in $70 million yearly. In 2022, Bieber launched her skincare line, Rhode, named after her middle name, and released face and lip treatments, with her lip treatments becoming widely popular. Although the two women started different types of beauty brands, Allure noted that the Rhode trademark also intended to create a makeup line.
When Gomez launched her makeup line, she also created a fund to help people with their mental health, which can be found on the singer's Rare Beauty website. Bieber had also made philanthropy a key feature of her label, too. Both brands donate 1% of all sales to their chosen charity. Are the two beauty biz ventures that similar, or is this a reach by fans?
Bieber's also a huge Britney Spears fan
The millennial generation grew up listening to the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, TLC, N'SYNC, and the Backstreet Boys. Selena Gomez was born in 1992 and Hailey Bieber was born at the cut-off year to qualify as a millennial (1996) — these two ladies surely remember how these musical acts were and still are widely cherished. So, while it isn't necessarily odd that both women listened to these artists, their answers about each one's early music loves are too similar not to discuss.
During an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show in 2011, Gomez talked about headlining her first tour, which included performing Britney Spears covers. When asked by Seacrest when Gomez began listening to Spears, she shared, "She was the first CD and the first concert I've ever purchased." Gomez also reiterated these statements in another interview. Oddly enough, a viral TikTok showed Bieber having pretty much the same response. "I love Britney Spears. She was the first concert I've ever went to," she said in a video.
This one could be a stretch. Weren't we all mega-Spears fans back then?
The women share identical fashion styles
We can blame it on Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber simply following fashion trends or knowing the same stylists, but there are several accounts of Bieber wearing identical looks that Gomez has worn. One viral TikTok even showcases side-by-side photos of Gomez and Bieber wearing similar outfits, leading fans to call out the Rhode skincare founder for copying the singer.
Some of the most notable copycat moments include those on the red carpet. While attending the Flaunt magazine red carpet in 2013, Gomez wore a black dress that featured a cut-out near her stomach. A few years later, Bieber was rocking a similar style with the same cut-out.
In 2019, Bieber looked stunning in her pink Alexander Wang dress at the 2019 Met Gala. But was she inspired by a photo of Gomez? Fans saw Gomez wearing a similar long-sleeved, turtleneck pink cocktail dress on a red carpet in 2017. There were also times when Bieber wore the same accessories as Gomez. In 2020, the singer attended the "Dolittle" premiere wearing beautiful Messika diamond earrings. A month later, Bieber wore the same accessory to the Saint Laurent fashion show.
Bieber's street style also had fans calling her unoriginal. She was spotted wearing an identical Balenciaga sweatshirt as Gomez in the same week! More so, after Gomez was seen wearing a floral blue dress, Bieber wore the same dress in an Instagram post.
Hailey mimics Selena's Vogue segment
In June 2021, Selena Gomez took part in Vogue's popular "Life in Looks" video series, which has celebrities looking back on their most iconic fashion moments through the years by flipping through a curated book of photographs. In the video, Gomez starts her fashion journey by looking at a 2007 red carpet look she wore at an ABC All-Stars Party. "Oh, it's bad, just so bad. I thought I was so cool, you guys. It's so embarrassing. But in my defense, it was very Paramore, Ashlee Simpson days," Gomez states. However, it wasn't all regrettable looks, with the singer sharing her love for her Versace dress at the 2013 VMAs and for the stunning red Prada gown she wore at the 2016 AMAs.
Just two months later, Hailey Bieber shared a video looking back on her fashion choices, too. Though it wasn't for Vogue, Bieber posted a video on her YouTube channel called "My Biggest Fashion Fails." In her video, Bieber goes through photos of her most cringe-worthy looks, like when she wore a hand-made Fall fairy Halloween costume her mother made when she was young, and shared a red carpet moment wearing a bad-fitting white satin dress with black heels.
Again, do we see Bieber copying Gomez by posting her very own fashion video?
Was Hailey inspired by Selena to share her baby photo?
Selena Gomez has been extremely open about her struggles with depression and anxiety, revealing her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020. She has used her mental health journey to help others and continues to do so publicly.
In March, the songstress posted a throwback photo of her younger self on Instagram with the caption, "Dear younger me, please don't be afraid to ask for help. Today is International Women's Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you."
Just three days after Gomez posted her photo, Hailey Bieber posted her own baby picture to her Instagram Stories. A viral TikTok shared the photo Bieber posted, who captioned it, "hugging this little girl extra tight." Was this also just another coincidence? The timing of Bieber's baby photo was just too close to Gomez's, and the meaning behind her words was too similar for fans to ignore.
The 'okey dokey' scandal
We have to revisit the comparisons between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's cooking shows because there are many more similarities that people may have missed. In another viral TikTok, fans have found that Bieber uses a phrase that Gomez constantly uses (and even jokes about) throughout her show. Is Bieber watching Gomez's cooking segments for inspiration?
Gomez's favorite phrase is "okey dokey," and she says it quite often on "Selena + Chef." The word is thrown around so many times that her friends created an "okey dokey" jar in which Gomez must throw in a dollar every time she says the phrase — and she's had to put in a lot of dollars.
In an episode of Bieber's "What's In My Kitchen?" where she invited her Nana and her mother to make a Brazilian dish, Bieber is heard saying, "okey dokey" while putting her baking tray in the oven. Is this one reaching? The phrase may be common, but it's enough for Gomez fans to point it out.
Selena and Hailey both call out 'vile and disgusting' trolls
Pinning Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber against one another has gotten so intense that both women have spoken out about it on numerous occasions. Fans will recall when Bieber was a guest on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in September 2022 and opened up about the online backlash she's received since she started her romance with Justin Bieber. After the interview, Gomez had a few things to say to her fans for bullying the star. As reported by Access Hollywood, in a TikTok live, Gomez shared, "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."
Sadly, the rumored drama between Bieber and Gomez didn't disappear. During an interview with Emily Chang for "The Circuit" in June, Bieber had to address the alleged feud again. However, her answer seemed oddly familiar. "I don't think this is about me, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pinning between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile and disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous," Bieber said.
At least both women feel the same way about this made-up feud.