Did NFL Star Braxton Berrios Cheat On His Girlfriend With Alix Earle?

NFL player Braxton Berrios had a relationship with Sophia Culpo that came to an end in March after two years. Culpo announced the breakup in a TikTok where she discussed having to move because the relationship was over. Later, she claimed the relationship ended because Berrios cheated on her with influencer Alix Earle.

A month after announcing the split, Culpo spilled serious tea about her former relationship when fans asked about the breakup during an Instagram Q&A. "I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken," she wrote in April, via the New York Post. Culpo declined to divulge the "dirty details" at the time, but she would at a later date. A couple of months later, Berrios was romantically linked to Earle, and Culpo took the opportunity to seemingly throw shade at her ex. "Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends," Culpo wrote in a quickly deleted TikTok that was posted June 27, 2023, via People.

The posts from his ex-girlfriend did not go unnoticed by Berrios, who went on the defensive immediately. "It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one," the Miami Dolphins receiver wrote on his Instagram Stories on June 27, via E! News. While Berrios did not mention Culpo by name, he said their relationship came to an amicable end. "It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter," he added. However, Culpo was not done with her Berrios cheating claims.