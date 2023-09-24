The Troubled Life Of Russell Brand's Sister-In-Law Kirsty Gallacher

Russell Brand has been open about his struggles with drug and sex addictions and how he's overcome them. He's credited his wife, author Laura Gallacher, whom he married in 2017, with making him a better man and. As recently as June 2023, he gushed about how fatherhood helped him realize what love truly is. However, in September 2023, all of his claims about becoming a 'new' Russell Brand were called into question when he was hit with a string of sexual assault allegations, all of which he's vehemently denied.

While Laura promptly deleted her Instagram account, her sister and Brand's sister-in-law, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, openly stood by her brother-in-law. While she eventually deleted her message of support, it seems Kirsty, who was actually the one to introduce Brand to Laura back in 2007, shares a special bond with the comedian. As she's repeatedly told the media, he was there for her when she needed it most following a string of traumatic incidents, including the breakdown of her marriage and an arrest. "He's a great sounding board and I'm very lucky to have him in my life," she told The Sun in 2020, noting he's given her invaluable personal and professional advice. Speaking with Closer that same year, she gushed (via MailOnline), "Russell has always been a pillar of support."

Given Kirsty Gallacher's troubled life, it seems she may have needed all the support she could get.