Troy Aikman Moved On With A Much Younger Woman After His Divorce

Social media was abuzz when photos of Troy Aikman — who once dealt with rumors he was gay — and his girlfriend hit Instagram in June 2023. Not only was there talk about the age difference between Aikman and his new love interest, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback still appeared to be married to his second wife, Catherine "Capa" Mooty, at the time.

Aikman proposed to Mooty in Italy during a whirlwind summer in 2017 which saw them married a few months after he popped the question. Perhaps the writing was on the wall for their marriage from the beginning. "We haven't had time for a honeymoon. I was just kidding with her saying I'll take her to Green Bay with me this weekend," the "Monday Night Football" commentator joked during a radio interview on KTCK in 2017, via InTouch.

Six years after proposing, Aikman made headlines during another vacation to Italy when his girlfriend Haley Clark posted photos of their trip to her Instagram. On June 7, 2023, Clark uploaded a snap of her planting a kiss on Aikman's cheek while the two lounged near the water in Capri, Italy. She also posted photos of the NFL broadcaster to her Instagram Stories, including one of the pair with their arms around each other while on a yacht. The photos were published by the New York Post, which noted that Clark — born in 1989 — was 22 years younger than Aikman. The status of Aikman's marriage was unclear at the time.