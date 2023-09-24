Weird Things About Hallmark Stars Alexa And Carlos PenaVega's Marriage

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are no strangers to growing up in the limelight. Alexa started acting when she was just 5 years old and rose to fame when she starred in the "Spy Kids" trilogy as the teen Carmen Cortez. Like his wife, Carlos also became a teenage heartthrob after joining the band Big Time Rush in 2009, while also starring in the Nickelodeon show by the same name. Although it seems the two would have crossed paths in Hollywood, Alexa and Carlos actually met at a bible study in Los Angeles. "I had known of Alexa, but she was just 'that chick from 'Spy Kids.' She had no idea who I was though, and when we first met, I was completely smitten. I became so nervous I actually started quoting 'Spy Kids,' which did not work because she told our mutual friend I was so weird," Carlos shared with The War Cry.

Carlos' charms obviously worked on Alexa and the two got married in January 2014. "We are so thrilled and blessed that we were able to have all of our close friends and family join us on our special day," the couple announced, per People. Since they've been together, Carlos and Alexa have been inseparable and while all married couples have their quirks, that's just one of the several things that we think are weird about their relationship.