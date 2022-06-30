The Real Reason Alexa PenaVega Quit Hollywood

Once upon a time, Alexa PenaVega was one of the most popular child stars in Hollywood. She played the character Carmen Cortez in the "Spy Kids" franchise for three installments, and then went on to star in multiple teen hits, like "Sleepover."

In an interview with Insider, she remembered being so famous that her autograph signing event was filled to the brim with fans. "The line to do the signing was just... it was packed," she recalled. "They couldn't fit any more people. And then if you look up from where the autograph signing was happening, it was just crowds of people. You kind of almost feel like a rock star." She also wasn't aware of how immense her popularity was at the time. "I remember everybody being there just being like, 'This movie is gonna be huge,'" she shared. "And hearing that, as a kid, you're kind of like, 'Whoa, what is that? What does that even mean?' Like you don't really know, you just know that it's exciting."

Over the years, PenaVega has had a steady acting career and was even a mainstay on the Hallmark channel at one point, along with her husband, Carlos PenaVega. But they have since left Hollywood behind and found a home elsewhere.