Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé, Dead At 29

Nic Kerdiles, former fiancé of reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, has tragically died at the age of 29, TMZ reported. Following serious injuries from a motorcycle crash, Kerdiles was pronounced dead on September 23. Police authorities told the outlet that he went through a stop sign and hit the driver's side of a vehicle. It was noted that they did not suffer any injuries.

Kerdiles deeply cherished his time with his loved ones. In one of his final Instagram posts, he shared a series of family photos, along with a poignant message. He reflected on a recent trip back home where he spent quality time with his family. He wrote, "Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day. I will never again take the these days with them for granted and my advice is the same for everyone else. Love is unconditional, and it's rare to find in this world. I'm so thankful that I have parents, siblings, nieces and nephews that love me back the way they do."

Chrisley's ex was publicly recognized for his brief engagement to the star — he even appeared on her family's show "Chrisley Knows Best." He also played ice hockey for California's Anaheim Ducks for a short period of time.