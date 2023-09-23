Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé, Dead At 29
Nic Kerdiles, former fiancé of reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, has tragically died at the age of 29, TMZ reported. Following serious injuries from a motorcycle crash, Kerdiles was pronounced dead on September 23. Police authorities told the outlet that he went through a stop sign and hit the driver's side of a vehicle. It was noted that they did not suffer any injuries.
Kerdiles deeply cherished his time with his loved ones. In one of his final Instagram posts, he shared a series of family photos, along with a poignant message. He reflected on a recent trip back home where he spent quality time with his family. He wrote, "Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day. I will never again take the these days with them for granted and my advice is the same for everyone else. Love is unconditional, and it's rare to find in this world. I'm so thankful that I have parents, siblings, nieces and nephews that love me back the way they do."
Chrisley's ex was publicly recognized for his brief engagement to the star — he even appeared on her family's show "Chrisley Knows Best." He also played ice hockey for California's Anaheim Ducks for a short period of time.
An inside look at Nic Kerdiles' life
Following his death, tributes have begun pouring in for Nic Kerdiles. The Anaheim Ducks recently shared a statement on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. The team's account tweeted, "We're heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones." After his stint with the Ducks, Kerdiles was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2018, according to People. But the NHL athlete put away his hockey helmet that same year, notes TMZ. Kerdiles entered the real estate business, and worked as a broker before his death.
Of course, Kerdiles drew much attention for his relationship with Savannah Chrisley. The two began dating in 2017 and got engaged a couple years later, according to the New York Post. Yet, in 2020, the pair broke up. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Chrisley explained that she and Kerdiles parted ways amicably. She wrote, "Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another, but it's time for us to move forward individually."