Savannah Chrisley Forecasts Her Family's Heartwarming Return To Reality TV

It's crazy to think that Todd and Julie Chrisley went from wealthy reality stars to members of the general prison population. In November, a judge sentenced Todd to 12 years behind bars and his wife, Julie Chrisley, to seven years in the slammer for their tax evasion scandal. Through everything, their daughter Savannah Chrisley has been very open and honest about what she's been feeling — especially on her "Unlocked" podcast.

After Todd and Julie headed to prison, Savannah spoke about the topic with fans, harping on how difficult the situation has been for her family. "We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future. And that was really, really, really tough," the 25-year-old shared on her "Unlocked" podcast after stating that it had been an "extremely difficult" week. "The podcast that is going to be airing today that you're watching was filmed prior to my life falling apart, so it may seem happy-go-lucky during that time," she added.

On another episode of the popular podcast, Savannah shared how tough it's been on her without her parents there. "The other night, I just had a full-on breakdown," she told listeners, continuing, "I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and just started crying." But with all the drama and heartache, perhaps there's a small silver lining.