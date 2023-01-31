Savannah Chrisley Tearfully Admits Grayson And Chloe Struggle With Todd And Julie's Prison Sentence

On January 17, "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley left their daughter Savannah Chrisley to hold down the fort as they reported to prison to serve out their 12 and 7-year sentences for tax evasion and fraud, as reported by CBS News.

As you may recall, Savannah revealed during an emotional episode of her "Unlocked" podcast in November 2022 that she had obtained custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson Chrisley, and 10-year-old niece, Chloe Chrisley. "[I'm] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren't fully developed yet and ... get them to understand the circumstances," she lamented about her new role as a caregiver. "That's a really, really difficult thing," she added. Still, she was adamant that she was up for the challenge and declared to give them all of the "love and hugs," something she said they needed "more than anything right now."

But now, it appears things are only getting harder for Grayson and little Chloe...