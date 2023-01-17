Todd And Julie Chrisley Officially Begin Their Prison Sentences

In November 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for tax fraud. "The jury's unanimous verdict sets the record straight," prosecutors wrote after the sentence was determined (via CBS News). "Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."

In 2019, when the legal trouble started for the reality television stars, Todd took to Instagram to defend himself and his family. He claimed that it was a former employee who framed them. "We have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of," he said in his lengthy statement posted to the social media platform. "Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves [sic] it."

Savannah Chrisley continued that thought as she explained her feelings on her "Unlocked" podcast. She started out by saying that when people have "done something wrong," it's only fair for that person to "suffer the consequences" for their wrongdoings. "But the unfortunate part is that there's a lot of times where we suffer the consequences for other people's actions," she added. However, the family knew that January 17 would be the day that changed their lives forever, as Todd and Julie reported for their prison sentences.