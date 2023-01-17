Julie Chrisley Sends Final Message To Fans Before She And Todd Head To Prison
On November 21, 2022, Julie and Todd Chrisley received their prison sentences for tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud banks, per CNN. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd received 12 years. According to their attorney, the Chrisleys had plans to "appeal their convictions" and argued that the trial "was marred by serious and repeated errors." While waiting for the verdict of their appeal, the Chrisleys filed a motion to remain out of prison on bail, but were denied by a judge, per Us Weekly. They were also denied the request to extend the start of their surrender date by 21 days.
Early in January, Julie opened up on their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions" about being separated from Todd for several years. Speaking with her future daughter-in-law Emmy Medders, Julie acknowledged that her prison sentence isn't the same as Medders possibly losing her father to ALS. "There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," she shared. Julie went on to say that the idea of Medders' mother losing her husband "puts things into perspective."
As reported by CBS News, the Chrisleys reported to their respective prisons in Florida on January 17, and ahead of their long sentence, Julie shared her last message to fans.
Julie Chrisley tells fans she is not giving up
Days before her prison sentence, Julie Chrisley sat down with her daughter Savannah Chrisley for her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." Savannah told her mother, "I'm a fighter and I'm not giving up on my family and what I know is right." Julie agreed, "We're not giving up." The eldest Chrisley daughter went on to tell fans that she will update them on what's to come as the episode will be released on the day of their sentencing. "We do know that it's not permanent, we do know that you and dad are going to get through whatever it is we have to go through ... and we're going to keep fighting," Savannah declared. Julie shared one last message with her fans: "I just want to say to everyone who has listened to 'Unlocked' and 'Chrisley's Confessions' that we thank you for your continued prayers and your continued support. You don't know how many days it's gotten me through."
Just a day before his surrender, Todd Chrisley shared a video of a woman singing a religious song with the caption, "HE is always on time... #fightthegoodfight" (via People). Savannah replied, "I love you daddy." Despite their uncertain future, it looks like the Chrisleys aren't giving up, and the outcome of their appeal remains to be seen.