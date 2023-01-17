Julie Chrisley Sends Final Message To Fans Before She And Todd Head To Prison

On November 21, 2022, Julie and Todd Chrisley received their prison sentences for tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud banks, per CNN. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd received 12 years. According to their attorney, the Chrisleys had plans to "appeal their convictions" and argued that the trial "was marred by serious and repeated errors." While waiting for the verdict of their appeal, the Chrisleys filed a motion to remain out of prison on bail, but were denied by a judge, per Us Weekly. They were also denied the request to extend the start of their surrender date by 21 days.

Early in January, Julie opened up on their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions" about being separated from Todd for several years. Speaking with her future daughter-in-law Emmy Medders, Julie acknowledged that her prison sentence isn't the same as Medders possibly losing her father to ALS. "There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," she shared. Julie went on to say that the idea of Medders' mother losing her husband "puts things into perspective."

As reported by CBS News, the Chrisleys reported to their respective prisons in Florida on January 17, and ahead of their long sentence, Julie shared her last message to fans.