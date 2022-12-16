The Exact Date Todd And Julie Chrisley Must Report To Prison Is Now Clear

It's been nothing but bad news for disgraced reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley for a while now — but they haven't even yet begun the really hard part. Having been tried, convicted, and sentenced on several charges of fraud, all that's left for the Chrisleys now is to begin serving their time.

The Chrisleys were first indicted on charges of tax evasion and fraud in 2019, according to the Associated Press, and stood trial in Atlanta, Georgia in May. Per The New York Times, a jury found the couple guilty on eight counts of financial fraud — which included defrauding banks to the tune of $30 million — and two counts of tax evasion. A judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven.

As attorney Michael Zweiback told Nicki Swift, "These are very stiff sentences, and I'm sure the Chrisleys were anticipating something much lower. They never took responsibility for the crimes that were alleged. They blamed them on other people."