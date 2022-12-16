The Exact Date Todd And Julie Chrisley Must Report To Prison Is Now Clear
It's been nothing but bad news for disgraced reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley for a while now — but they haven't even yet begun the really hard part. Having been tried, convicted, and sentenced on several charges of fraud, all that's left for the Chrisleys now is to begin serving their time.
The Chrisleys were first indicted on charges of tax evasion and fraud in 2019, according to the Associated Press, and stood trial in Atlanta, Georgia in May. Per The New York Times, a jury found the couple guilty on eight counts of financial fraud — which included defrauding banks to the tune of $30 million — and two counts of tax evasion. A judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven.
As attorney Michael Zweiback told Nicki Swift, "These are very stiff sentences, and I'm sure the Chrisleys were anticipating something much lower. They never took responsibility for the crimes that were alleged. They blamed them on other people."
Todd and Julie Chrisley begin serving in January
Whether Todd and Julie Chrisley are ready to take responsibility for the crimes they were convicted of or not, their prison sentences are about to begin. CBS News reports that both Chrisleys are required to report to prison on January 17, 2023. Todd will be going to the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie will be headed to Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, also in Florida.
We don't think most people look forward to prison, but Todd and Julie appear to be striving to maintain a stiff upper lip throughout. "Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," their attorney told Us Weekly. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."
At least they'll get to spend Christmas with the family. So, that's nice.