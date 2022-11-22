Lawyer Blames Todd And Julie Chrisley's Disastrous Legal Strategy For Stiff Sentences - Exclusive

Michael Zweiback — a partner and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based law firm, Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo — told Nicki Swift exclusively that reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley might have received lesser sentences if their legal strategy had been different. Zweiback explained, "These are very stiff sentences, and I'm sure the Chrisleys were anticipating something much lower. They never took responsibility for the crimes that were alleged. They blamed them on other people."

Placing the blame on others, Zweiback continued, is where Todd and Julie Chrisley went wrong. Speaking to the Chrisleys' charges, Zweiback commented, "When you see more lenient fraud sentences, it's generally when someone walks in and enters a guilty plea and fully accepts responsibility and demonstrates remorse to the court. The judge has to consider whether this is someone who is going to do this again, and they're more inclined to believe the person won't do it again if they acknowledge their bad deeds."

Zweiback additionally expressed that the Chrisleys' lifestyle as it was portrayed on television was not what it was in reality, and he voiced that the couple is "going to be broke" financially. Discussing why the judge did not stagger their sentences, as was done for Joe and Theresa Giudice (via Bravo), Zweiback stated, "Had they both pleaded guilty, it probably would have been a very different outcome. Their strategy completely backfired on them and failed in every respect."