Savannah Chrisley Voices Emotional Prediction About Her Future After Parents' Prison Sentencing
Ahead of her parents' prison sentencing, Savannah Chrisley was incredibly open regarding her thoughts on the situation. Todd and Julie Chrisley, known for their hit television show "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty on multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022, per People. Following the verdict, their lawyer Steve Friedberg told People, "Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated."
The couple, who share three children, were clearly devastated and concerned about their future. In fact, prior to their sentencing, they joined their daughter Savannah on her "Unlocked" podcast to talk about their unknown future on a few occasions. Five months after receiving their guilty verdict, the couple received their prison sentence. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to Us Weekly, and Julie was sentenced to a slightly shorter sentence that amounted to seven years. The outlet also reported that both Todd and Julie were ordered to serve 16 months of probation in addition to their respective prison sentences.
As a result, their reality show — as well as its spin-offs that focus on their children — have been canceled, per Deadline. Prior to Todd and Julie's sentencing, their daughter Savannah released an emotional podcast opening up about her family's uncertain future.
Savannah Chrisley was fearful for her family's future
Per Entertainment Weekly, Todd and Julie Chrisley have both been sentenced to multiple years in federal prison after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud back in June 2022. Right before their sentencing, their daughter Savannah Chrisley released a podcast opening up about her family's potentially troubling future and how she had been trying to hold it all together. She revealed that after her parents' sentencing, they would immediately be filing an appeal.
During an especially emotional episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, Savannah said, "I don't know what my fate is, what my family's fate is, but the short term is gonna be really painful and really difficult, and I may come home without both of my parents [after their sentencing]." She added, "That's what the chances are, that's the likelihood, and that's my new normal. I come home Tuesday and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family."
Savannah explained that she feels bad for her younger brother Grayson and Todd and Julie's grandchild Chloe. "I've never had to worry about where my parents were, if they were gonna show up, and I think that's the hard part," she said. Following the sentencing, Savannah posted a quote on her Instagram Story from pastor Kimberly Jones that read (via Page Six), "Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him." It continues, "Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."