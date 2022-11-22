Savannah Chrisley Voices Emotional Prediction About Her Future After Parents' Prison Sentencing

Ahead of her parents' prison sentencing, Savannah Chrisley was incredibly open regarding her thoughts on the situation. Todd and Julie Chrisley, known for their hit television show "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty on multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022, per People. Following the verdict, their lawyer Steve Friedberg told People, "Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated."

The couple, who share three children, were clearly devastated and concerned about their future. In fact, prior to their sentencing, they joined their daughter Savannah on her "Unlocked" podcast to talk about their unknown future on a few occasions. Five months after receiving their guilty verdict, the couple received their prison sentence. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to Us Weekly, and Julie was sentenced to a slightly shorter sentence that amounted to seven years. The outlet also reported that both Todd and Julie were ordered to serve 16 months of probation in addition to their respective prison sentences.

As a result, their reality show — as well as its spin-offs that focus on their children — have been canceled, per Deadline. Prior to Todd and Julie's sentencing, their daughter Savannah released an emotional podcast opening up about her family's uncertain future.