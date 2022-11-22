Todd And Julie Chrisley's Reality TV Career Reportedly Takes Hit After Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the married couple best known for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been dealing with a serious legal situation over the past few years. In 2019, they were charged with the conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion, per Us Weekly. Through the legal proceedings, the Chrisleys have asserted their innocence and directed the blame to one of their former employees, per People. However, Todd did admit that being in the spotlight led him to make irresponsible lifestyle decisions. "I got lost when I couldn't tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth," Todd shared on their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." "And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff."

In June 2022, the Chrisleys were convicted for their crimes, per CNN. After having their sentencing postponed in September 2022 following their assertion that one of the witnesses who'd testified against them hadn't been honest, per People, the Chrisleys received their prison sentence in November 2022. According to CNN, Todd has been sentenced to 12 years and Julie has been sentenced to seven years, with Entertainment Weekly reporting that both will also be under probation for 16 months after they serve their respective sentences.

It seems safe to say that the Chrisleys' previously glamorous lives will look a bit different going forward. On top of all that, they just received another devastating blow.