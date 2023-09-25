Everything Julianne Hough Has Said About Her Sexuality

Since rising to fame on Season 4 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2007, Julianne Hough has had a series of high-profile boyfriends that include Ryan Seacrest and country singer Chuck Wicks. Hough went from girlfriend to wife in July 2017, when she married NHL star Brooks Laich after a nearly two-year engagement and three and a half years together. The marriage was short-lived, though. In May 2020, Hough and Laich announced their separation, with the pro dancer filing for divorce the following November.

Since her divorce, Hough has sparked dating rumors with quite a few men, among which are "Westworld" star Ben Barnes, hunky model Charlie Wilson, and "Animal Kingdom" star Tyler Lain. The speculation about a possible romance with Lain started on her Instagram in March 2023, when she shared photos of the two hugging and looking rather close. "Tyler, your light shines brighter than anyone I've ever known," she wrote as part of a long caption. Hough didn't address the first two but did address the third.

Shortly after her post, Hough headed to her Instagram Stories to put an end to the rumors. "For everyone assuming... Tyler is my BEST FRIEND! We are not in a relationship," she wrote. To most people looking in, Hough's relationship history looks pretty straightforward — she's just a straight gal who's dated several straight guys. But it's not that simple. In 2019, Hough first came clean about her sexuality to the public, though it was no secret to her loved ones.