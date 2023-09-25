The Medical Condition Jane Fonda's Ex-Husband Ted Turner Lives With

Media mogul Ted Turner has spoken candidly about the devastating medical condition he lives with.

Turner has been synonymous with CNN since he founded the network in 1980, but he had been in broadcasting far before then. Born to Robert Edward Turner Jr. in 1938, he took his father's failing business in his 20s and turned it into a major broadcasting empire. In a 2016 interview, he shared that after sleeping in his office for years, he built a work area into his home to become more efficient. "I worked 18 hours a day, seven days a week," Turner declared.

Over the course of his life, Turner was married three times, with his latest now-ex-wife being actor Jane Fonda. The two were wed for a decade years before calling it quits in 2001. In his memoir, "Call Me Ted" (via Today), he recalled, "Our closets faced each other's, and when I saw her empty space I sat down on the floor between them and cried." He also revealed health problems he faced at a young age, including being misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and being prescribed lithium. In later years, he was diagnosed with sleep apnea and an irregular heartbeat and told The Hollywood Reporter that he "takes several pills, like most of us." Nonetheless, it was a more serious diagnosis he received in 2018 that left Turner grappling with an array of symptoms, impacting not only his physical well-being but also his mental state.