RHONY: What Jill Zarin Confessed About Her Daughter Ally's Biological Father

Former Real Housewife Jill Zarin runs with a fabulous circle of people, including her grown daughter, business partner, and all-around right-hand woman, Allyson Shapiro, a.k.a. Ally. "I have Allyson, who's from my previous marriage, and she's 14," Zarin told viewers during the inaugural episode of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York" way back in 2008. "Ally's the joy of my life," she gushed.

As you may recall, Shapiro was only a freshman in high school when she made her debut as a Real Housewives kid, and for the most part, her life was like any other average young teen in America — ya know, minus the part about living on the affluential upper East side, attending exclusive private schools, and having many intimate moments of her life filmed and later aired for all the world to see.

Perhaps, however, all of the craziness that comes with appearing on reality television actually helped prepare Shapiro for the moment her mother confessed to a shocking secret she had been harboring regarding Shapiro's biological father: Ally was actually conceived via a sperm donor.