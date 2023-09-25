Who Are Bianca Censori's Look-Alike Sisters Alyssia And Angelina?

Lately, all eyes have been on Bianca Censori, the (unofficial) wife of Kanye "Ye" West. But what's the inside scoop on her sisters? Here's what we know.

Bianca led a relatively ordinary (albeit prosperous) life before becoming romantically linked to West. The architectural designer is originally from Australia, where she pursued her passion for the discipline. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Melbourne. According to Elle, she told Hypebeast, "As a child I was consistently drawn to creative endeavors, mostly artistic. I always wanted to be a sculptor and to me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics." While Bianca has talked extensively about her longtime love for design, she hasn't shared many details about another big part of her life — her family. Also hailing from Australia are Bianca's sisters, Alyssia Censori and Angelina Censori.

Alyssia shares a striking resemblance to Angelina. The sisters practically look like twins due to their similar facial features and long brunette locks, according to photos published by The U.S. Sun. Alyssia and Angelina have kept many details of their personal lives under wraps, as the siblings' Instagram pages are set to private. While fans may not get a visual glimpse into their lives, there's still plenty to know about Bianca's two sisters. Let's take a look.