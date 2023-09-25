RHOC: Shannon Beador's Behavior Has Caused Problems In The Past
Shannon Storms Beador stormed onto "The Real Housewives of Orange County" during Season 9 and quickly captured the hearts and minds of many viewers with her quirky antics, her nine-lemons-in-a-bowl feng shui, and her love of Grey Goose vodka and sparkling water. "I just kind of put a little bit in [at a time]," Beador told Entertainment Tonight during a 2015 "Housewives Happy Hour" interview. "Because the bottom line is, I suck 'em down fast! So, I need to pace," she explained.
Alas, it appears the happy hours she's enjoyed over the years — both on and off camera — haven't always been so happy. Case in point: her brush with the law in the wee hours of the morning on September 17, 2023. The story goes that Beador was driving under the influence in Newport Beach with her beloved golden retriever, Archie, in the car when she struck a private residence with her vehicle. As evidenced by video footage obtained by TMZ, Beador fled the scene. Sources told the publication that officials later found Beador getting out of her vehicle with Archie while her car sat in the middle of the street. They promptly arrested her on drunk driving and hit-and-run charges.
Following her release, Beador's attorney, Michael L. Fell, stated to the media that his client was "extremely apologetic and remorseful" and "prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions." Sadly, however, this isn't the first time her behavior has proved problematic.
Witnesses claim Shannon Beador was removed from a restaurant
Turns out it's not so quiet at The Quiet Woman after all. True "Real Housewives of Orange County" fans and stans will never forget the moment cast member Shannon Beador let her emotions get the best of her following a verbal altercation at the Newport Beach hotspot. The story goes that resident "RHOC" villain Kelly Dodd crashed an alcohol-fueled group dinner and body-shamed Beador by suggesting she take hormones and encouraging her to "keep eating." As one can imagine, the remark incensed Beador, and she lashed out and caused a serious scene that included making vulgar gestures with her middle finger and screaming, "THIS ISN'T MY PLATE" while swiping it across the table at Dodd. YIKES. Beador later confessed to Hollywood Life that she was embarrassed by her behavior. "When I pushed that plate and pushed the steak through in that scene, I cried for two months," she revealed. "Oh my God, I can't believe I acted that way," she lamented.
But as the old saying goes, old habits die hard. In July, Beador made headlines again when she caused another restaurant ruckus — this time at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa. A source told the Instagram account @igfamousbydana that Beador seemed "wasted" and "had to be held back and removed by security" following a yelling match with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, John Janssen's daughter. Ruh-roh.
Shannon Beador has been accused of 'self-medicating'
One might argue, however, that getting booted from a bar has been the least of Shannon Beador's worries over the years. According to documents obtained by The Blast, following their separation, David Beador filed a request through the court in December 2018 that would prohibit Shannon from drinking eight hours prior to or during her custodial time with their three daughters. "The mother had publicly stated on television within the last month she 'self-medicates' with alcohol. That behavior is detrimental to the children," the filing stated. His request was eventually denied. But that's not all. Tamra Judge claimed during a lunch with Shannon that David had even asked Shannon to quit drinking during their marriage and that she had encouraged Shannon to fulfill his request.
In yet another incident, Shannon's fellow castmate and friend Vicki Gunvalson divulged on camera during Season 13 that she believed Shannon used alcohol to cope with various pressures of life. "That is her pain medication," Gunvalson opined to the rest of the group after alleging that she had witnessed Shannon drinking alone after an intense on-air argument with the group.
It should be noted, however, that Shannon has always emphatically denied having any issues with her drinking. "Let's look at other people on the show this season who've been drinking a lot," she countered during a September 13 interview with Us Weekly, a mere three days before her DUI arrest.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).