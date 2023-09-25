RHOC: Shannon Beador's Behavior Has Caused Problems In The Past

Shannon Storms Beador stormed onto "The Real Housewives of Orange County" during Season 9 and quickly captured the hearts and minds of many viewers with her quirky antics, her nine-lemons-in-a-bowl feng shui, and her love of Grey Goose vodka and sparkling water. "I just kind of put a little bit in [at a time]," Beador told Entertainment Tonight during a 2015 "Housewives Happy Hour" interview. "Because the bottom line is, I suck 'em down fast! So, I need to pace," she explained.

Alas, it appears the happy hours she's enjoyed over the years — both on and off camera — haven't always been so happy. Case in point: her brush with the law in the wee hours of the morning on September 17, 2023. The story goes that Beador was driving under the influence in Newport Beach with her beloved golden retriever, Archie, in the car when she struck a private residence with her vehicle. As evidenced by video footage obtained by TMZ, Beador fled the scene. Sources told the publication that officials later found Beador getting out of her vehicle with Archie while her car sat in the middle of the street. They promptly arrested her on drunk driving and hit-and-run charges.

Following her release, Beador's attorney, Michael L. Fell, stated to the media that his client was "extremely apologetic and remorseful" and "prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions." Sadly, however, this isn't the first time her behavior has proved problematic.