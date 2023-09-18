RHOC's Shannon Beador Busted On DUI, Hit-And-Run Charges

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador just found herself some super serious trouble. Beador — who's been a cast member on "RHOC" since 2014 — was recently arrested for a DUI and a hit-and-run, according to TMZ. The outlet cited info from law enforcement officials, who stated that Beador, while drunk, drove into a Newport Beach house and failed to remain on the scene. There's been no word on whether Beador did substantial damage to the house or sustained any injuries.

Following the collision, Beador attempted to evade police suspicion by pretending to walk her dog. However, the police still arrested her. Ultimately, Beador walked away with two misdemeanors and $0 in bail. At this time, the Bravo alum has yet to speak out about her recent arrest, although as Radar Online pointed out, Beador has had plenty to say about "RHOC" star Gina Kirschenheiter's similar 2019 charge.

According to Us Weekly, Beador has been on a year-long bragging spree throughout "RHOC" Season 17 about how she, in her opinion, helped Kirschenheiter retain custody of her children after her DUI. Naturally, Kirschenheiter didn't appreciate it. "She had so many opportunities," shared Kirschenheiter with the publication. "Plus, this is not the first time or the first year that I've asked her to please stop talking about this. And she has apologized and said she's not going to do that moving forward. And then she does it and then adds in new false tidbits for extra flare, I guess."