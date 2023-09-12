Real Housewives Who Have Been Arrested

In the grand pantheon of reality television, Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise stands alone. There have been many attempts to imitate the well-worn formula honed razor-sharp by mastermind Andy Cohen – a Bravo executive before becoming a talk show-hosting celeb in his own right — but no copycats have ever knocked the shows off their collective perch.

Beginning in 2006 with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" before expanding to Beverly Hills, New York, and more cities throughout the U.S. (and beyond), the "Real Housewives" have introduced an unforgettable array of colorful and flamboyant personalities to TV viewers. Some of these women, in fact, are so colorful that they've also managed to rack up police records.

As it turns out, the list of "Housewives" stars who've been placed under arrest is not a short one. While the transgressions behind their arrests have run the gamut — everything from tax fraud to domestic violence to a sobering number of DUIs — there's no denying that, statistically speaking, cast members of the various "Housewives" shows tend to experience the long arm of the law far more than what would be seen as typical.