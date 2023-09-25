What We Know About Jennifer Lawrence's Brothers Blaine And Ben

Jennifer Lawrence has been acting since she was a teen, but unlike some Hollywood stars, she didn't come from a long line of thespians. J.Law was born in Louisville, Kentucky to parents Karen and Gary Lawrence, whom she often brings to red-carpet events. Despite their daughter being an Oscar-winning movie star, Jennifer's parents work for a living and come from a humble background. They run Camp Hi-Ho in their home state, which the actor still loves to this day. "She loves to go to Hi-Ho. She grew up there horseback riding. She loves to fish, build a bonfire, just be outside," her mom told WDRB. As for Jennifer's famous status, her brother Blaine Lawrence joked, "We're going to try our hardest to keep her grounded and let her know she's not as cool as everyone says she is."

Along with Blaine, Jennifer has another older brother named Ben Lawrence. Of course, having two older brothers means getting picked on, and as she shared on the "Late Show with David Letterman": "When I was doing the gymnastics phase, they used to pin my feet back behind my head ... and then they would get our dachshunds and put peanut butter all over my face. And then they'd shut the door, lock me in the basement with dachshunds, and now — karma! I go on talk shows and tell everybody. I win!" (via Digital Spy). Her brothers obviously share her quirky sense of humor, but unlike the movie star, they lead completely normal lives.