The Sad Truth About Tim Allen's Childhood

Tim Allen is best known for making audiences laugh as one of the stars of "Home Improvement." His role as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor in the long-running ABC sitcom scored Allen a Golden Globe win and five nominations. He's also starred in a slew of big-screen smash hits, including as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" franchise and donning a white beard and padded red suit for "The Santa Claus." However, the sad truth about Allen's childhood is that it involved way more heartbreak than hilarity.

Before Allen became a sitcom staple and the punchline of an off-color Ricky Gervais joke, he faced his fair share of adversity. Parade noted that Allen spent time behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges, struggled with substance disorder, and underwent court-ordered rehab treatment following a DUI arrest. However, his troubles started years before he even reached adulthood.

Allen's childhood started as idyl. He was born in Denver, Colorado, to loving parents Martha and Gerald Dick. Allen had four brothers and a sister and enjoyed a super close relationship with his realtor dad. Dick used to take his son to watch football games and car races while teaching him about sports and the meaning of life. However, everything changed when Allen was 11. In the blink of an eye, his life went from being a dream to a nightmare, and the turbulent, traumatic aftermath would have repercussions for years to come.