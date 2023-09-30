Who Is Lili Reinhart's Boyfriend, Jack Martin?

Lili Reinhart caused a buzz when she was seen kissing Jack Martin outside the Los Angeles airport in early April. As Page Six reported, the two were locked in a tight embrace, as they shared a smooch before the "Riverdale" star caught her flight. According to the pics, they didn't seem like they were hiding their new relationship status, but at the time, neither Reinhart nor Martin confirmed they were dating.

Fast forward to July, Martin made his relationship with Reinhart Instagram official when he posted a series of pics that included shots of the two traveling together. "Unbelievable, even egregious amounts of Smiling and Chilling," he captioned the post. The following month, the "Hustlers" actor gave Martin a 25th birthday shoutout in her Instagram Stories, per People. "It's my cowboy's birthday," she wrote on one pic. In another shot, she and Martin can be seen enjoying breakfast. She wrote, "I'd split a pain au chocolat with you any day." In the final Story, the couple were gazing at each other. "I'm so grateful for the light you've brought into my life," she said. If that's not a declaration of love, we don't know what is! Here's everything you need to know about the one who stole Reinhart's heart.