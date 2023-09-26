What We Know About Rupert Murdoch's Girlfriend Elena Zhukova

The name Elena Zhukova may not ring a bell, but surely you've heard of her boyfriend Rupert Murdoch – the conservative media mogul behind News Corp and the Fox Corporation. Lately, the news exec has especially dominated headlines.

In September 2023, Rupert disclosed that he was retiring from his role as chairman of Fox Corporation and News Corp. "For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams," Rupert explained in a memo obtained by CNN. The media titan also shared that he'd be passing the torch to his oldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, who will now fill the chairman position for both of his father's companies.

Along with generating enormous publicity for his power in the media world, Rupert has garnered much attention for his intricate love life. The entrepreneur has four ex-wives — Patricia Booker, Anna Maria Torv, Wendi Deng, and Jerry Hall. Interestingly, the 92-year-old met his most recent flame through his third wife, as she and Elena's daughter — Russian socialite Dasha Zhukova — have a close friendship. Elena first crossed paths with the media mogul at a gathering hosted by Deng. In August, it was reported that Elena and Rupert were in the beginning of a romantic relationship. Just like Rupert, Elena has led an interesting life both personally and professionally.