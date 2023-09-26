The Bad Habit Sasha And Malia Obama Picked Up From Their Dad

Being the daughter of any president, let alone one as well-liked as Barack Obama, comes with intense scrutiny for any conduct considered less than impeccably pristine. The same goes for the former president, who has admitted to behaviors he didn't love — like smoking cigarettes.

According to Obama, when he was in his peak smoking years, he could go through 10 cigarettes every day. The politician continued the habit as a U.S. senator representing Illinois, but once he decided to run for president, Obama promised his wife, Michelle Obama, he would kick the habit. He mostly stayed true to his word, drastically cutting back on smoking, though he admitted the desire to smoke was something he still struggled with. During a 2009 White House press conference, President Obama confessed: "Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I a daily smoker — a constant smoker? No. I don't do it in front of my kids. I don't do it in front of my family."

The former president ultimately quit smoking for good as his daughters Sasha and Malia grew older. Michelle explained that her husband wanted to tell the girls about the danger of smoking while not being hypocritical. The former president claimed his daughters and nicotine gum helped him kick the habit. Even though he hoped to lead by example, it appears both Sasha and Malia picked up smoking from their father.