What Todd Chrisley's Life In Prison Is Really Like

We've seen plenty of reality stars test the limits of their celebrity status, thinking that their pop culture relevance can save them from their shady decisions. Going from red carpet looks to groggy mugshots, sometimes even the most famous stars fall from grace. Just ask Todd Chrisley, the reality TV personality who secretly hid millions of dollars in assets from the government.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star didn't actually know best, as he and his wife, Julie, were convicted in 2022 for tax fraud and defrauding small banks out of over $30 million in falsified loans. Chrisley and his wife have maintained their innocence despite being found guilty, arguing that a shady employee of theirs was responsible for embezzling the funds. "The reality of it for me is that when you know you did not do these things ... and yet you stand here convicted. That's a hard pill to swallow ... it's very sad where we are," Chrisley lamented on an episode of his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast.

Chrisley's life looks a lot different than when he was the rich patriarch of a family featured on a hit reality series. As the disgraced television personality serves his 10-year reduced sentence in federal prison, we're breaking down all the details about what his life behind bars is really like.