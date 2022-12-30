Todd Chrisley Maintains His And Julie's Innocence As Prison Sentence Looms

Todd Chrisley has spoken out against his upcoming prison sentence in a new interview. Over the last few years, pop culture enthusiasts have diligently followed the legal shortcomings of the reality TV star and his wife, Julie Chrisley. In 2019, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were formally indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion, per the United States Department of Justice. "Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak.

Following their indictment, the Chrisleys vehemently denied being guilty of the charges. They even went as far as to blame their former employee Mark Braddock for their crimes. However, despite denying their involvement, the pair were found guilty on all counts on June 7 after a three-week trial, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Shortly after the shocking ruling, the USA stars released a statement expressing their disappointment in the verdict. "Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans ... They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated," they said, per ET.

Unfortunately for Todd and Julie, their situation only worsened in November after they were slapped with 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively. With their days of freedom numbered, the Chrisley patriarch recently broke his silence regarding his and his wife's bleak future.