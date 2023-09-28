How Jamie Foxx Helped Save A Man's Life After A Fiery Car Accident

Jamie Foxx is used to playing an action hero, but he went straight into actual danger during a scary 2016 incident. A man — later identified as Brett Kyle — was driving a car when it slid on water, hit a ditch, and flipped over before setting ablaze, TMZ reported. The accident happened right in front of Foxx's Hidden Valley, California house, and without hesitation, he ran toward the burning car in an effort to wrangle the man out of the vehicle.

According to ABC, another bystander ran to get a rescue tool from his car, and along with Foxx, they were able to free the man. Following the evening of the accident, Foxx shared the harrowing details. "He has EMT scissors, hits the window, clears the glass. I climb in and try to hit his seat belt, but he's hovered over, so the seat belt is on him. So I grabbed the scissors from him, cut the seat belt, but it's on his neck. So I cut it off his neck," he told the news outlet. He described the fire spreading to the interior, causing Kyle's legs to extend and allowing Foxx and the other bystander to pull him out.

The medics and authorities arrived at the scene and took the victim to a hospital where he was treated for injuries. Kyle was later arrested for driving while intoxicated, as reported by ABC, but his father had nothing but kind words to say about Foxx's heroic act.