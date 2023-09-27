Why Diddy And His Late Ex Kim Porter Called Their Relationship Quits

Jennifer Lopez, Cassie, and Yung Miami are a few of the biggest names in Diddy's relationship history. However, it appears that his decade-long relationship with the late Kim Porter, the mother of three of his seven biological children, supplied him with the largest surge of emotions in his life.

Diddy and Porter, a former model, were together from 1993 to 2007, although they split several times during their relationship — allegedly due to Diddy's infidelities (including his whirlwind relationship with Lopez). The former couple broke up for good in '07. Nearly a decade later, in 2018, Porter unexpectedly passed from pneumonia, as revealed by NBC in 2019. "It was later determined Porter died from lobar pneumonia," said the coroner's report. "The manner of death was certified as natural."

Given their long history and parental ties, Diddy had difficulty coping with her death. "Diddy is inconsolable," shared a source with Us Weekly. "Kim's passing has turned his life upside down." The source added that the parents "didn't always see eye-to-eye on things, but their love for their children and the deep respect they had for each other trumped any issue they had." However, the famed entrepreneur once pushed Porter to her limits within their relationship, leading her to make a definitive choice about their connection.