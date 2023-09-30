Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil's Son Kassius Is All Grown Up
Amid all the baby milestones Brian Austin Green has celebrated on Instagram since welcoming Zane with Sharna Burgess in June 2022, it's hard to remember he's already a father to a fully grown son. Green first plunged into parenthood in the early aughts, on the heels of his "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame. Kassius was born in March 2002, just a year before Green and Vanessa Marcil's relationship came to a messy end.
Soon after calling off their two-year engagement, Green and Marcil became embroiled in a bitter legal battle over Kassius' custody, which continued for years. Green, along with then-wife Megan Fox, attempted to raise Kassius full time — albeit unsuccessfully. "12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody," Marcil wrote in a November 2018 Instagram post.
Even though Green's divorce from Fox was also complicated, he still admires the role she played in his son's life. "Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there," he wrote in a February Instagram Story. Marcil, on the other hand, claims Green was the absent parent. Kassius was clearly caught in the middle of Green and Marcil's drama. But he turned 21 in March and is now in charge of his own future. And it looks like he's drawing inspiration from both of his parents.
Kassius Marcil-Green is pursuing a career as an actor
Like Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green, Kassius Marcil-Green is also an actor. According to IMDb, Kassius starred in the 2020 film "The Night They Came Home," 2021's "Normal British Series," and the 2023 series "Bryce." Kassius is also set to appear in a period drama with Green. "Working with Kass on a movie titled 'Rufus,'" Green captioned an October 2022 Instagram post. "Such a great experience!!!
A few days later, Kassius expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside his father on the project. "The past few weeks working on set with my dad and a huge group of incredible people have literally been a dream come true," he wrote. Kassius similarly embarked on a project with his mother, featuring Tom Bergeron as its first guest — though it looks like it didn't go far. "I had an amazing time recording yesterday," he captioned the December 2019 Instagram post.
Regarding his personal life, Kassius is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. Since 2019, he has shared photos with his boyfriend, Ian Ward, who has a photo of himself and Kassius as his Instagram profile picture. Kassius often suffers homophobic attacks on his social media, which has prompted Marcil to stand up for him. "Do we all agree that homophobic people ... are definitely only triggered by gay people's basic human rights because they are covering their fear?" she shared on Instagram in July 2022.
Kassius has seemingly moved past his parents' drama
With Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil both having accused each other of being absent parents, it's hard to gauge exactly what went on. Marcil went so far as to claim Green and Megan Fox cut him out entirely starting in 2013. "Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live," Marcil contended in the 2018 Instagram post. In February, she once again contended Green hadn't raised Kassius.
"We didn't & don't co-parent. I raised my son alone," she wrote in her Stories, Page Six reported. Green, in turn, had a scathing response to her post. "So, I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school," he replied on his Stories. Regardless of what exactly happened, Kassius seems to have a positive relationship with both of his parents.
A year after Marcil's damning social media post about Green, Kassius posted to Instagram, suggesting he was close with his father. "Had an amazing time seeing #theriseofskywalker with my dad yesterday," he wrote in December 2019. "I'm so happy that we got to experience the end of the saga that is so important to both of our childhoods together." He seems to be similarly close with Marcil, with whom he celebrated the Jewish New Year on September 16.