Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil's Son Kassius Is All Grown Up

Amid all the baby milestones Brian Austin Green has celebrated on Instagram since welcoming Zane with Sharna Burgess in June 2022, it's hard to remember he's already a father to a fully grown son. Green first plunged into parenthood in the early aughts, on the heels of his "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame. Kassius was born in March 2002, just a year before Green and Vanessa Marcil's relationship came to a messy end.

Soon after calling off their two-year engagement, Green and Marcil became embroiled in a bitter legal battle over Kassius' custody, which continued for years. Green, along with then-wife Megan Fox, attempted to raise Kassius full time — albeit unsuccessfully. "12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody," Marcil wrote in a November 2018 Instagram post.

Even though Green's divorce from Fox was also complicated, he still admires the role she played in his son's life. "Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there," he wrote in a February Instagram Story. Marcil, on the other hand, claims Green was the absent parent. Kassius was clearly caught in the middle of Green and Marcil's drama. But he turned 21 in March and is now in charge of his own future. And it looks like he's drawing inspiration from both of his parents.