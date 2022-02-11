How Does Megan Fox Feel Now That Her Divorce From Brian Austin Green Has Been Finalized?

Before she accepted a romantic marriage proposal from musician Machine Gun Kelly in January, Megan Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green for more than a decade. The former couple welcomed three sons over the course of their marriage and endured their fair share of ups and downs before they split. Fox filed for divorce from Green in 2020 after ten years of marriage, per Entertainment Tonight, though it was not the first time she sought to part ways from her husband. According to the outlet, Fox filed for divorce in 2015, but shortly thereafter became pregnant with her third child with Green and confirmed a reconciliation.

The passionate "Transformers" star was known to have a tumultuous relationship with Green. "One time I got really angry at him and I wrote in Sharpie marker a bunch of, like, Nietzsche poems all over his walls," she revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2018. As their divorce moved forward in 2020, Fox and Green didn't always keep things amicable. The "Jennifer's Body" star slammed Green on Instagram after the dad shared photos of their son to his social media. "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," Fox fired at Green in his IG comments, per Hollywood Life. Oof.

Now that their divorce has finally been finalized, how does Fox feel about everything?