Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles Legend, Dead At 86

Brooks Robinson, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman whose impeccable defensive skills on the field earned him the nickname "the Human Vacuum Cleaner," has died. He was 86 years old.

The Robinson family and the Orioles announced his death through a joint statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball," they wrote. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also issued a statement of his own, waxing poetic about Robinson's achievements during his time in the league. "All of us at Major League Baseball are saddened by the loss of Brooks Robinson, one of the greats of our National Pastime and a legend of the Baltimore Orioles," he penned. "Brooks stood among the greatest defensive players who have ever lived. He was a two-time World Series Champion, the 1964 American League MVP, and the winner of 16 consecutive Gold Gloves at third base. He was a model of excellence, durability, loyalty and winning baseball for the Orioles."

No cause of death has been determined at this time, but upon the announcement of the tragic news, Robinson's peers and fans wasted no time to pay tribute to the baseball Hall of Famer.