Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles Legend, Dead At 86
Brooks Robinson, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman whose impeccable defensive skills on the field earned him the nickname "the Human Vacuum Cleaner," has died. He was 86 years old.
The Robinson family and the Orioles announced his death through a joint statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball," they wrote. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also issued a statement of his own, waxing poetic about Robinson's achievements during his time in the league. "All of us at Major League Baseball are saddened by the loss of Brooks Robinson, one of the greats of our National Pastime and a legend of the Baltimore Orioles," he penned. "Brooks stood among the greatest defensive players who have ever lived. He was a two-time World Series Champion, the 1964 American League MVP, and the winner of 16 consecutive Gold Gloves at third base. He was a model of excellence, durability, loyalty and winning baseball for the Orioles."
No cause of death has been determined at this time, but upon the announcement of the tragic news, Robinson's peers and fans wasted no time to pay tribute to the baseball Hall of Famer.
Major League Baseball mourns a major legend
To say Brooks Robinson left a lasting legacy with the MLB would be an understatement. Throughout his 23-year career with the Baltimore Orioles, he made a whopping 2,848 hits and 268 home runs. In 2022, 45 years after he retired, the Baltimore Orioles honored him by making September 24 "Thanks, Brooks Day." Late sports journalist Gordon Beard captured Robinson's impact with a single line: "He never asked anyone to name a candy bar after him. In Baltimore, people name their children after him."
The athlete's passing evoked touching tributes from his fans and peers. Fellow Hall of Famer Jim Palmer couldn't help but get emotional on the MASN broadcast, saying, "For all of us who knew him, he was the best... We all know how great a player he was — he won 16 Gold Gloves. But we also know how special a person he was." Former All-Star third baseman Wade Boggs tweeted that Robinson was "the most kindest and sincere individual I have ever met," while Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti noted "few people captured the hearts of a community like Brooks. His charm, kindness and class truly made him one of a kind." Fans also expressed appreciation for the late baseball star. One wrote, "When I was a little kid, I couldn't imagine anyone ever being cooler than Brooks Robinson. I still can't."
According to the Orioles, fans who wish to pay their respects may visit the Robinson statue located at the Camden Yards from September 28 through October 1.