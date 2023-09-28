Here's Who Hallmark Star Corey Cott Is Married To In Real Life

Hallmark star Corey Cott certainly knows a thing or two about romance. The actor, who was tapped for the lead role of Jack Kelly in the Broadway musical "Newsies" straight out of college, pulled out all the stops when he asked Meghan Woollard to be his wife. The two had met in 2010, and he decided to take the next step two years into their relationship. He popped the question during the final voice lab of the year, in front of his parents and fellow Carnegie Mellon classmates.

It was customary for musical theater major students to sing a song of their own preference for the last showcase of the year. Waiting to go last, Cott then sang Josh Groban's "When You Say You Love Me" while looking into Woollard's eyes, albeit across six rows of spectators. "Honestly, I didn't sing it, I cried it... At the end of the song, I got down and proposed," he told Paul Wontorek during a Broadway Show People interview. The Carnegie Mellon University school magazine reports that the moment was too great for his classmates and the final-year drama students went out of their minds. Fighting back tears, Cott yelled, "I have to say the words first ... Will you marry me?" Cott told Paul Wontorek, "It was dramatic but it was amazing. It was one of the coolest things ever." The couple tied the knot on January 5, 2013, mere months after his proposal and 2012 graduation. In Cott's own words, "#ShePutARingOnIt."