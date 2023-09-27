Weird Things About Michael Jordan's Marriage
Bursting onto the NBA scene in 1984 as a shooting guard for the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan has cultivated a legendary career both on and off the court. From earning six NBA championships to forming lucrative business partnerships –– including his Air Jordan deal with Nike –– it's safe to say that Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players to ever do it. While the talented player has made a successful brand for himself, he has also made headlines for his messy personal life.
Throughout his time with the NBA, Jordan was in a relationship with Juanita Vanoy, whom he married in 1989 at Las Vegas' Little White Chapel, per Los Angeles Times. However in 2006, the two called it quits, much to the fans' surprise. "Michael and Juanita Jordan mutually and amicably decided to end their 17 marriage," a lawyer close to the couple told People. Despite undergoing a costly divorce, Jordan found love again with Yvette Prieto. Since the start of their relationship, the two have tied the knot and welcomed twin girls.
While the lovebirds have kept a relatively low profile, we couldn't help but notice some odd things about their romantic relationship.
There is a 16 year age difference between Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto
The start of Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto's love story reportedly started in 2008 at nightclub in Miami, per People. It didn't take long for the couple to upgrade their relationship to the next level by moving in together in 2009 and then tying the knot in 2013. While Jordan and Prieto's romance has been full of fairytale moments – well, from what has been shared — their union has turned heads due to their differing ages. According to Daily Mail, the pair share an age gap of 16 years. At the time of their wedding, Prieto was 35 years old and Jordan was 50 years old.
While their relationship unconventional, it hasn't stopped them from bonding. In fact, his marriage to Prieto has resulted in the businessman becoming more down to earth. During a 2022 episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, ex-basketball player and friend of the "Air Jordan" figure, John Salley, revealed: "His new wife is the bomb, too. Her making him do normal things is dope. It's good for him. It's kind of crazy."
The couple's wedding cost a whopping $10 million
Getting married is often considered one of the most memorable moments in a person's life. From agreeing to the lifetime vow of "till death do us part" to that first heartwarming kiss sealing your fate, there's no wonder the symbolic event is a dream for many singles and couples. However, one of the most popular aspects of getting married is planning the wedding. For some, this could be a quick trip to the courthouse, while for others, like Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto, a lavish affair is needed to commemorate the occasion. According to a report from Us Weekly, the two spent $10 million for their wedding day, consisting of things only the best money could buy. For context, the average cost for a wedding in Florida is around 30,000, per News 5 WRKG.
"The attention to detail was magnificent. The tent even smelled beautiful. It looked like the most luscious garden you could image," a source told Us Weekly. "You walked into the dining room, and it looked like heaven." While the pair's special day had a hefty price tag, they also used the occasion to give back. According to Hello!, Jordan and Prieto asked attendees to donate to charity, specifically the James R. Jordan Foundation. The report also stated that the pair donated their flowers from the event to Jupiter Medical Center.
They share a very strict pre-nuptial agreement
As previously mentioned, Michael Jordan is no stranger to marriage. Before agreeing to forever with Yvette Prieto, the former Chicago Bulls player was married to Juanita Vanoy. While the two separated on seemingly good terms, it cost Jordan around $165 million per Chicago Business. Despite the shocking price tag for his first divorce, the basketball legend gave marriage a second chance with Prieto. However, this time around, Jordan seemingly took extra precautions with an intense iron-clad prenup agreement. According to Fadeaway World, if they were to separate, Prieto would receive $1 million for each year of their marriage. If their union passes the 10-year mark, she'll be awarded $5 million for every year after.
"Micahel loves Yvette, but he won't let that interfere with his common sense – and his money – like it did before," a source told The National Enquirer in 2013 (via Daily Mail UK). While the prenup mainly protects Jordan and his assets, a source told the publication that Prieto had no issue with it. "She feels they have a strong relationship. She can't imagine that they'd ever split up," they explained.
The lovebirds use code names while traveling internationally
For many celebrities in the entertainment industry, privacy is an extremely hard thing to come by, and this is certainly the case for Michael Jordan. As a way to combat the constant attention and invasive deep dives into his personal life, the former Washington Wizards player and his wife, Yvette Prieto, have taken on new identities while traveling internationally. According to Jordan's in-depth 2013 interview with ESPN, their private security team gives the pair faux names to avoid unwanted attention. While not much is known about their code-name system, the publication did reveal that they had gone by Yahweh and Harmony at the time of the interview.
While this may seem odd to some, many celebrities in the industry use fake names to avoid the paparazzi or enthusiastic fans. According to a report from Travel and Leisure, Beyoncé has used the alias "Ingrid Jackson" when trying to avoid attention. The publication also revealed that Britney Spears has used names like "Ms. Alotta Warmheart" and "Mrs. Diana Prince."
Michael Jordan didn't want to show Yvette Prieto his hometown
There are a lot of things that go into building a solid romantic partnership with someone. That can include sharing your romantic history, opening up about your weird quirks and agreeing to love each other. However one of the biggest aspects of a smooth relationship is the blending of families and sharing their respective histories, according to marriage and family therapist Kelsey Chun. "Reflecting on how our family of origin – the family each of us was raised in – influences us can make us aware of patterns," she explained in a piece for Verily.
Sharing family history proved to be a challenging task for Michael Jordan, who initially refused to take Yvette Prieto to his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. According to his 2013 feature with ESPN, the former model was constantly asking to visit Jordan's hometown to better grasp his life before all the fame, glitz and glamour. After years of Prieto requesting an entry into his past, Jordan finally gave in. "It's amazing what women can talk you into doing. Make you change. Ten years ago, we'd have been arguing all f**king day. I would've won. This time, this stage where I am, you win. That's progress," he admitted to the publication.