Weird Things About Michael Jordan's Marriage

Bursting onto the NBA scene in 1984 as a shooting guard for the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan has cultivated a legendary career both on and off the court. From earning six NBA championships to forming lucrative business partnerships –– including his Air Jordan deal with Nike –– it's safe to say that Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players to ever do it. While the talented player has made a successful brand for himself, he has also made headlines for his messy personal life.

Throughout his time with the NBA, Jordan was in a relationship with Juanita Vanoy, whom he married in 1989 at Las Vegas' Little White Chapel, per Los Angeles Times. However in 2006, the two called it quits, much to the fans' surprise. "Michael and Juanita Jordan mutually and amicably decided to end their 17 marriage," a lawyer close to the couple told People. Despite undergoing a costly divorce, Jordan found love again with Yvette Prieto. Since the start of their relationship, the two have tied the knot and welcomed twin girls.

While the lovebirds have kept a relatively low profile, we couldn't help but notice some odd things about their romantic relationship.