What's The Real Meaning Of Bongos By Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion? Here's What We Think
What do you get when two of the most prominent female rappers collaborate on a song? A smash hit! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up once again for Cardi's new song, "Bongos," and we will break down the meaning.
Unless you lived under a rock, you have probably heard Megan and Cardi's first collaboration, "WAP." The 2020 hit took the world by storm with its explicit lyrics, and the music video amplified the track's popularity by featuring a few famous faces, including Kylie Jenner, Normani, and many others. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly became the song of the summer. Cardi and Megan know how to create a smash hit, so when the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was writing "Bongos," Megan came to mind as a feature.
Cardi sat down with DJ Whoo Kid for his podcast, "Whoo's House," before the song's release and shared how she immediately knew Megan was a perfect fit for the new track. She explained, "I hear her [Megan] on this. I know it." When the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper sent over her verse, it was all the confirmation Cardi needed to know that she made the right choice to have Megan on the song. The two rappers released it in early September 2023, and while it hasn't been as successful as "WAP," it still is a fun tune with just as explicit of a meaning.
Bongos talks about sex
When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released "WAP," they spared no details on their intimate life, and the same goes for their second collaboration, "Bongos." Although the new track may seem like a sequel to "WAP," Cardi assures it's not. She told the "Whoo's House" podcast, "I wonder how people are gonna react to this vibe because they're really like expecting 'WAP,' like, 'oh, here they go again talking this and that. We are talking a little, you know, about some p***y, but not like 'WAP' type of stuff."
Cardi admitted that the two rappers talk about sex in the song, and that's evident in the lyrics. Right when the music kicks off, Cardi raps, "Eat this a** like a plum (Plum) / This p***y tight like a nun (Nun) / Better chew it up like it's gum (Gum)." The "I Like It" singer isn't shy about sharing her sex life and describes in detail how she is intimate with a partner.
Like Cardi, Megan's feature only confirms the song's focus on sex. The "Sweetest Pie" musician raps, "My back shots sound like bongos / I ain't scared to admit I'm a freak h**." Megan's verse references common slang for a sex position as she admits that she likes to have fun in bed. "Bongos" holds back no details on Cardi and Megan's love life as they rap over the fun drum-filled beat.
Could Bongos also talk about Cardi and Megan's haters?
Sex aside, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion seem to be saying bye to their haters in "Bongos." On the track, the rappers continuously throw shade at people who may not be fans of the two. Cardi starts off the shade by rapping, "Every time I turn around, a b***h pissed off (Ah-ha) / Little dusty-a** h*** need a lint brush (Woo)." Essentially, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is wiping away all kinds of haters.
In the past, Cardi has opened up to Apple Music (via E! News) about how she "really got to get used to it," meaning all the hate. And although Cardi may do a great job at shrugging off all the hatred toward her, she is human, and sometimes it can get to her. But when that happens, the rapper admits she'll put her "feelings in her music," and she does this with "Bongos."
It seems like Megan The Stallion has also faced her share of haters because she, too, goes off on the song. She raps, "H*** pop pills, but I'm the one they can't take (Yeah) / Hot-girl s***, I'm a make somethin' shake (Brrt) / I know these stiff h*** can't relate." Megan and Cardi are not the ones to mess with because they will surely put their haters on blast in a song like "Bongos."