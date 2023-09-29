What's The Real Meaning Of Bongos By Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion? Here's What We Think

What do you get when two of the most prominent female rappers collaborate on a song? A smash hit! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up once again for Cardi's new song, "Bongos," and we will break down the meaning.

Unless you lived under a rock, you have probably heard Megan and Cardi's first collaboration, "WAP." The 2020 hit took the world by storm with its explicit lyrics, and the music video amplified the track's popularity by featuring a few famous faces, including Kylie Jenner, Normani, and many others. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly became the song of the summer. Cardi and Megan know how to create a smash hit, so when the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was writing "Bongos," Megan came to mind as a feature.

Cardi sat down with DJ Whoo Kid for his podcast, "Whoo's House," before the song's release and shared how she immediately knew Megan was a perfect fit for the new track. She explained, "I hear her [Megan] on this. I know it." When the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper sent over her verse, it was all the confirmation Cardi needed to know that she made the right choice to have Megan on the song. The two rappers released it in early September 2023, and while it hasn't been as successful as "WAP," it still is a fun tune with just as explicit of a meaning.