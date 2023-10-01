The Evolution Of Catherine Zeta-Jones' Face

For decades, Catherine Zeta-Jones has exuded glamour and sophistication that harken back to Hollywood's Golden Age. After growing up in Wales, a young Zeta-Jones made her way to London's West End, where she found success on the stage while still in her teens. After achieving U.K. TV superstardom in the '90s, Zeta-Jones moved to California, where she found global fame in movies like "The Mask of Zorro," "Entrapment," and "Chicago." Married to fellow Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones always looks stunning, whether she's working on the soundstage, strutting the red carpet, or relaxing on vacation.

While she's been named one of the most beautiful women in the world, the performer has never been shy about the work it takes to stay glamorous. Zeta-Jones has shared all of her secret DIY beauty hacks and remains vocal about finding the regimen that works for you. Although she hasn't flat-out admitted to getting work done on her face, this hasn't stopped tabloid speculation that her changing looks have received assistance from modern beauty innovations. No doubt, Zeta-Jones is a keeper of the Hollywood glamour flame, so let's take a look at the evolution of her face and appreciate how this small-town girl became a world-class stunner.