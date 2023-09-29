The Worst Dressed Celebrities At The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards
At long last, the inaugural ceremony of the People's Choice Country Music Awards (PCCAs) is finally here!
The brand new award show, which is the country industry's spin on the famous People's Choice Awards, kicked off in Nashville on September 28, and at the Grand Ole Opry House, no less! Little Big Town was tasked with hosting the event and the fan-voted show honored some of the biggest names in country music. Leading the pack in terms of nominations were Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson, while Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, and Old Dominion were among those duking it out for the prestigious People's Artist of the Year trophy.
As expected, the red carpet turned into a temporary runway, with country music's finest showing up to the event dressed to the nines. But while many stunned us with their phenomenal wardrobe choices, some ended up committing serious fashion faux pas. Saddle up! We're here to break it all down.
Hannah Dasher
Hey, Hannah Dasher! The swinging 60s called and they want their bell bottoms back! The Grand Ole Opry member decided to keep things groovy rather than country, but she failed to impress with a pair of vibrant red, flowy bell-bottom pants, coupled with a floral top and finished with a gold clutch straight from her grandmother's closet. But hey, she's got one of the best hairstyles in the room, with her signature massive hairdo (which her stylist probably spent 5 hours teasing), so we'll give her that! Who knows, maybe her hair is where she keeps all her best outfit ideas?
Lane Hancock
Lane Hancock may fool his millions of TikTok followers into thinking that he's remotely interesting but he can't fool us into believing that he knows how to dress. The social media star appears to have graduated with flying colors from the esteemed Blake Shelton School of Denim, judging from his overly casual ensemble composed of a black shirt, black jeans, and black jacket with shoulder detailing to make up for the blandness of the entire outfit. He sealed the look with white sneakers, bringing home the fact that he's a proud member of the Gen Z population.
Mickey Guyton
Sorry, is this a country music award show or prep school? You've got to ask Mickey Guyton for the answer, as she looked like she plucked her outfit out from Cher Horowitz's closet. The "Lay It On Me" singer decided to stun in a multicolored plaid suit dress that definitely accentuated her curves, but the whole ensemble left more to be desired. While we appreciate the effort, it would have been more interesting if she had decided to jazz it up with interesting shoes or at least made an attempt to accessorize, but she definitely missed the mark here.
Kristin Cavallari
Look, we may love an all-white ensemble as much as the next person, but this white get-up from Kristin Cavallari is just not giving. The "Laguna Beach" alum looked, for the lack of a better word, boring, with her pristine white tube dress that showcased her thighs, and strappy white heels to match. She finished with gold accessories and a mini tote that not even an iPhone could fit into. While we can certainly appreciate simple elegance, Cavallari's look was certainly missing the oomph it needed for us to give it a thumbs up.
Nikki Garcia
Hear that? That's the sound of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic all-denim 2001 American Music Awards outfits being yanked from their bodies and transformed into Nikki Garcia's dress ... but in printed form. Huh? We don't get it, either! But the retired wrestler decided to show up on the red carpet sporting a form-fitting dress with a graphic print that appeared to be a mix of several denim remnants. We do not know what she was thinking, but we've got to give it to her for making us do a double-take!
Priscilla Block
Did somebody say psychedelic? Priscilla Block graced the red carpet looking every bit like a disco ball, seemingly forgetting the fact that we're celebrating country here. If Kristin Cavallari wore all-white everything, every piece on Block's outfit was screaming silver all-around. The "Just About Over You" crooner wore an intriguing silhouette, combining a body-hugging silver corset top and a pair of pants that resembled the coveted "Dancing With the Stars" mirrorball trophy. We'd say the ensemble is daring, but not in a flattering way.
Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker definitely made a statement when she pulled up to the award show with the cutest accessory of all: a beautiful baby bump. The soon-to-be mother of four, whose pregnancy was announced in August, left us yearning with her choice of outfit this year — a little black dress with a strap of sparkles across the chest, topped off with strappy platform heels and understated silver jewelry. While we adore her pregnancy glow, her overall outfit was definitely missing the wow factor.
Scotty and Gabi McCreery
Are we missing something, or did most of the country music industry fail to secure access to talented stylists this year? Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi showed up dressed like they were going to a funeral instead of an award show. While an all-black ensemble is much appreciated in the fashion space, the couple left a lot to be desired with their choice of wear. Gabi was clad in a floor-length dress with some ruffle detailing, while Scotty sported a black blazer with... what's that, animal print? Boo, next!
Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus
Don't get us wrong, we acknowledge that Toby Keith is the GOAT and an icon, and we definitely hold him in the highest regard, but this supposedly coordinating outfit with his wife Tricia Lucus? It's not very iconic of them, we're sorry to say! Keith decided to go for a simple coat and button-down pairing. And while we understand that it's customary for Keith to don a cowboy hat — on the very night he received the country icon award, no less — it simply didn't vibe with the rest of his ensemble. Meanwhile, Lucus donned an all-white lace pantsuit. Seriously, what is up with these all-white looks? She looked more like a doily come to life.
Natalie Stovall
We're convinced Natalie Stovall owns a time machine thanks to this outfit that transported us back to our junior prom. The "Wine or Whiskey" singer appeared on the red carpet clad in a copper dress that looked to have been rented straight from the reject pile of David's Bridal. Fair enough, the dress had an interesting cutout in the front, which she accentuated with a statement necklace and a gold belt. The gown might have been the opposite of a showstopper, but at least the girl knows her way around accessories!