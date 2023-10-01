Judge Jeanine Pirro Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
Judge Jeanine Pirro is a legal force to be reckoned with. She was the first female district attorney in Westchester County, New York; she was the first chief of the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Bureau; and her professional mission was to defend women and children. But despite so many praiseworthy achievements, she's also polarized folks with her political views, her close relationship with Donald Trump, and her television work — she's been a FOX News staple since 2011.
Even so, controversy has never stopped her. Judge Pirro continues to be unapologetic about her views and is pursuing her passions wholeheartedly, including taking on more TV work. In September 2023, she launched a new show on Fox's streaming service, Fox Nation, titled "Life of Luxury with Judge Jeanine." In it, she was tasked with visiting some of the United States' most luxurious hotels and resorts. Just some of her stops included Rhode Island's Ocean House, a Relais & Chateaux property with rooms starting at $455 a night, and the ultra-luxe Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys where suites start at a whopping $2,300 a night. Such price tags would have come as no shock to Judge Pirro, though. With her $14 million net worth, she's no stranger to a life of luxury. Here's how the famed judge and TV personality spends her cash to fund an extremely lavish lifestyle.
Judge Jeanine Pirro's million-dollar home life
When Judge Jeanine Pirro listed her Westchester County home in 2015, folks got a glimpse of just how opulent her life is off-screen. The 12 room, 8,000-square-foot property located in Rye, New York included lush grounds, an outdoor pool, and what the listing called a "whimsical cigar hut," per Page Six. The asking price was a cool $5 million, although Judge Pirro had to lower it to $3.4 million in 2018, per realtor.com.
While it's unclear where she moved to, New York Post learned in 2015 that while house hunting, she set her sights on equally swanky properties in the Tribeca and Brooklyn Heights neighborhoods. She also reportedly visited One Beacon Court, which is one of the most lavish addresses in Manhattan. In 2023, a two bedroom unit was listed for $6.25 million while a five bedroom condo was selling for a whopping $57.9 million. She's also believed to have looked into 480 Park Avenue where a one bedroom unit was listed for $850,000 in 2023 with prices going up to $4 million.
What's more, the rides she keeps in her garage are equally impressive. During her then-husband Albert J. Pirro's tax evasion trial in 2020, it was revealed, per The New York Times, that the couple's car collection included Bentleys, Mercedes, and a Ferrari 348 Spider costing over $120,000. Since then, she's been confirmed to own a 2017 Cadillac (starting price $46,990) and a Jaguar convertible (starting price $79,175).
There are some things she won't splurge on
Judge Jeanine Pirro likes to dress the part. Whether it be on TV or out on the town, she always looks put together. One of her favorite brands is Italian label Chiara Boni La Petite Robe which crafts impeccably tailored but pricey looks. Tops start around $300 while dresses can go up to $1,400, but that hasn't stopped Pirro from often wearing the brand's creations and showing them off on her Instagram. She also loves a good shoe. As she told POWER Magazine in 2023, she's a self-proclaimed footwear addict. "I'll never admit the number of shoes I have, but rest assured there are a lot," she quipped, adding, "My favorite designer is Manolo Blahnik" whose pumps cost in the thousands.
Interestingly, despite being drawn to haute couture, she swears she loves nothing more than bargain hunting. In a 2010 profile in The New York Times, she criticized $115 rain boots – "That's too much. Oof!" – and took her interviewer to discount mecca Filene's Basement. Finding a pair of bedazzled Dolce & Gabbana jeans, which were discounted from $1,600 to $600, she slammed, "I could do that myself! I know how to use a stud gun." She instead gravitated towards a $20 BCBG sweater, musing, "See, now this is more my speed." Asked why she loves a good deal so much, she explained it's all about planning. "Think about tomorrow," she advised. "Life may be good today, you don't know what tomorrow brings."