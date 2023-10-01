Judge Jeanine Pirro Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Judge Jeanine Pirro is a legal force to be reckoned with. She was the first female district attorney in Westchester County, New York; she was the first chief of the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Bureau; and her professional mission was to defend women and children. But despite so many praiseworthy achievements, she's also polarized folks with her political views, her close relationship with Donald Trump, and her television work — she's been a FOX News staple since 2011.

Even so, controversy has never stopped her. Judge Pirro continues to be unapologetic about her views and is pursuing her passions wholeheartedly, including taking on more TV work. In September 2023, she launched a new show on Fox's streaming service, Fox Nation, titled "Life of Luxury with Judge Jeanine." In it, she was tasked with visiting some of the United States' most luxurious hotels and resorts. Just some of her stops included Rhode Island's Ocean House, a Relais & Chateaux property with rooms starting at $455 a night, and the ultra-luxe Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys where suites start at a whopping $2,300 a night. Such price tags would have come as no shock to Judge Pirro, though. With her $14 million net worth, she's no stranger to a life of luxury. Here's how the famed judge and TV personality spends her cash to fund an extremely lavish lifestyle.